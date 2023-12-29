People & Culture Generalist
Insurello AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Insurello AB i Stockholm
Every year 6 billion SEK of personal accident insurance compensation goes unclaimed in Sweden! Why so?
One of the main reasons is that going through the insurance claim process is complicated, and it requires time, knowledge, and patience. We help customers get more value from insurance by making it personalized and understandable through insights and innovative products. We have already helped 32000+ people to gain more than 640 million SEK of insurance compensations through our platform, and the user count is growing by the hour.
The role
We are looking for a caring and dedicated People & Culture Generalist to join Insurello. You will work to ensure that our Insurellians have answers to their employment-related questions and have overall a great employee experience. How is it needed to be done? It's where you come in!
At Insurello, things are moving fast and detailed instructions sometimes don't exist. This is why we really need you to be a self-starter able to swim in constantly changing waters. We promise that you will have a lot of freedom and fun while being able to influence how things are being done. Be it coordinating compliance of employment agreements, setting benefit packages, structuring employee reports or providing advice on complicated employment-related questions - you are here to solve it!
To summarise, there are four main areas of the role:
• The first point of contact to our Insurellians regarding various questions about employment (sick leaves, absence, payroll principles, regulations, ad-hoc tasks, managing employee-related documentation and structuring our HR system).
• Creating company-level policies and guidelines. That includes but is not limited to: employee handbook, compensation and bonus systems, work environment guidelines, special regulations updates, etc.
• Supporting hiring managers and the leadership team with HR analytics, cost structure, relevant legislative updates and HR trends.
• Together with the People & Culture team, drive company-wide initiatives and projects to make Insurello grow & glow.
Who you are
• Some years of experience in the HR field not only with administrative matters but with setting structure, designing policies and streamlining processes;
• Good knowledge of HR intertwined topics, such as work environment (concept and actual regulations), risk assessment, employee committees, etc.
• Interests in sharing your knowledge and educating managers on how they can support their teams better.
• Ability to have a personal but scalable and smart approach when dealing with employment policies, questions or processes.
• Experience working in a multicultural startup environment.
What can we give to you apart from exciting product challenges, passionate and inspiring teammates, and nurturing work environment?
30 days of paid annual vacation;
Participation in company's stock option plan;
Occupational pension plan in Avanza
5000 SEK wellness benefit;
Flexible hybrid work opportunities with the team based in Stockholm;
Personal therapy sessions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-09
E-post: anastasiia.naumova@insurello.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Insurello AB
(org.nr 559074-2028)
Sankt Eriksgatan 63 B (visa karta
)
112 34 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8358828