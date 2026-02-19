People & Culture and Office Manager
Detectify AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Detectify AB i Stockholm
Ready to champion our People & Culture operations? We're Hiring a People & Culture and Office Manager!
What we do at DetectifyWe're Detectify, and we're not your average cybersecurity company. We're a team obsessed with building cutting-edge tech that actually makes a difference in making the internet a safer place. We're talking about real-life hackers who know their stuff-you'll learn from the best and join a team that combines human ingenuity with automation to streamline asset discovery and vulnerability assessments.What you'll get to doAs our People & Culture and Office Manager, you will be the heartbeat of our Stockholm office and the ultimate company ambassador. You will have full responsibility for our People & Culture operations and you'll be part of our operations team, reporting to our CFO. In this role you won't just be managing tasks; you'll be shaping the employee experience from the moment someone hears about Detectify to their very last day, making sure that we have a fantastic culture that allows people to really bring out their best work.
Your mission will include:
- Talent Acquisition: Driving our recruitment efforts and finding the next generation of Detectifiers.
- Manager Support: Act as a trusted partner for managers on people matters while driving key processes such as performance management and salary reviews.
- People Operations & Admin: Own the end-to-end HR administrative lifecycle, including seamless onboarding and offboarding of our team members
- Company Culture: Drive company-wide initiatives that make Detectify a great place to work-think legendary after-works, offsites, and team-building events.
- Employee Engagement: Monitor and boost employee engagement, ensuring our "Go hack yourself!" spirit remains strong and support our managers in driving both high performance and employee engagement in their teams.
- Office Management: Ensure our central Stockholm office is an environment where people really love coming to work, staying proactive and taking action to keep things running smoothly.
Who you are
You are a proactive, high-energy individual who thrives in a fast-paced, self-managed environment. You have a gift for connecting with people and a genuine drive to create an inclusive, world-class employee experience.
Ideally, you bring:
- Experience: 3 years of relevant experience from a similar role In addition you have a relevant educational background such as HR or Business administration.
- Growth Mindset: Curious and have the potential to take on a full-spectrum People & Culture role.
- People Skills: Exceptional communication skills and the ability to act as a public voice and face for the company.
- Operational Excellence: Consistently takes initiative to manage multiple projects and tasks without compromising quality
What's in it for you?
- Real Ownership: The chance to drive a truly amazing employee experience and to take on the overall people agenda together with a great team of leaders.
- Growth: Learn from an ambitious team and expand your People & Culture career in a dynamic SaaS environment.
So, what do you think? We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product. This is something we value deeply and we encourage everyone to be a part of changing the way the world thinks about security! Go hack yourself!
Hybrid work
This position is for the Stockholm office. We offer hybrid working, with access to our office in central Stockholm and would like to see you at the office at least 3 days per week
Started by a group of ethical hackers, Detectify offers cybersecurity solutions that combine human ingenuity with automation. We believe that the fear of cyber threats should never stand in the way of digital greatness.
At Detectify, your opinion and ideas matter. You'll belong to a diverse, dedicated, and forever curious team that recognizes the power of knowledge sharing and challenging the status quo.
Want to know more about what it is like working at Detectify? Visit our career site. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Detectify AB
(org.nr 556985-9084), https://detectify.com/ Arbetsplats
Detectify Jobbnummer
9752521