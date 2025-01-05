People Leader Communication L5 (SG13) (01903055)
Volvo Business Services AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2025-01-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
.
As head of Global Channels and Brand Experience, you will lead a team of highly skilled colleagues with global responsibility for Volvo Trucks Global Channels and brand management. This team is focusing on driving the Global Volvo Trucks narrative across the organization, platforms and developing the premium Brand Experience. The role spans across strategic and operational topics and has the overall purpose of enabling our brand portfolio as a source of competitive advantage. You will be responsible for developing and coordinating the global brand, marcom and communications plan, develop the Volvo Truck brand experience and lead an efficient SoMe and Web based communication with our stakeholders.
The Global Channels and Brand Experience team consists of expertise competence in the main areas of brand management, global social media, sustainability and core value communications, editorial and digital content and planning, strategy and alignment. You work closely with colleagues within the Strategic Communication team but also with team members from Marketing who 's main responsibility is to position the Volvo Trucks towards external stakeholders.
The Head of Global Channels and Brand Experience reports to the Senior Vice President Strategy, Brand & Communication and is part of the Strategy, Brand & Communication management team together with Strategic Communication, Strategy and Business Intelligence.
Main activities and responsibilities:
* Develop and coordinate the global brand, marcom and communication plan
* Develop the Volvo Truck brand experience and related principles
* Lead an efficient SoMe and Web based communication with our stakeholders
* Deliver a centre of excellence for brand experience management
* Drive optimization of Volvo Trucks portfolio and architecture
* Continuously monitor and govern the Volvo Trucks brand perception in the new business context
* Empower and support non-Volvo Trucks brand assets
* Enable experience management as a prerequisite for brand success
* Drive internal efficiency for external impact
* Champion the culture aimed at giving a strong image of the unit in line with Volvo Group values and principles
Key competencies
* Extensive experience of brand and/or experience management
* Experience from multi-brand, global operations environment
* Strong track record of professional achievements, preferably in a multi-cultural business environment
* A true change agent with the capacity to anticipate consequences and trends to create and develop competitive strategies and plans
* Strong analytical skills in combination with creativity, drive, and target orientation
* Digital at heart
* Experience from a customer interface environment is seen as an advantage
* A bachelor 's degree in a relevant field and fluent in English
The position is located in Gothenburg.
Are you curious and have some questions? Call me!
Martin Stenholm, SVP Strategy, Brand & Communication, Phone no +46 76 5537421
Last application day: January 7, 2025.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
• Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "16217-43079708". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Angelica Sandström +46 739024392 Jobbnummer
9086936