People Business Partner with a flair for compensation and benefits (Änge...
2024-04-24
Some years ago we decided to break up with HR. Why? Well, first of all, we didn't like calling the most important part of our success story "resources". Second, it gave us the chance to pick our own cool name (we decided to go with PaO which is short for People and Organization). But most importantly, we wanted to really emphasise that we strive to be something else, more than the traditional HR function. We want to empower our people to be their best selves and set the organization up for success.
Now we're seeking an experienced People Business Partner to join our team in Ängelholm. Our brilliant Filippa will spend time on something even more important - being a mum. This temporary position will focus a lot on Compensation and Benefits and you'll get a unique opportunity to enhance our organizational practices and contribute to our growth.
As a Business Partner, your mission is to co-create organizational success by translating needs and opportunities for improvement into actions. Working with stuff that moves us in the right direction, helps us grow and challenges the organization to always develop. That's why you need to bring that magical quality of enabling both managers and employees to be their best, working to ensure autonomy when it comes to their personal development and growth, while also coaching them to self-lead.
We are a team that puts a lot of focus on development. We work with agile frameworks which ensures that we continuously innovate and develop within the people area. When trying to sum up our department mission we ended up in this statement; We are here to encourage a workplace that is far from ordinary, where people can thrive and accomplish remarkable things together.
Key areas
People Business partner
Ownership for competence area Compensation and benefit at Prisjakt
Ownership for the competence area Body and mind (arbetsmiljö) at Prisjakt
We think youre curious like us
We believe you are passionate about both people and business. When it comes to personal traits we think you're someone with great interpersonal skills that enjoys building relations and cooperating with others. You have high analytical ability, put continuous learning high on your agenda - as well as cultivating a future-oriented mindset. We also think that you're a problem solver who makes things happen.
You will need some experience
At least a couple of years experience from a broad Business partner role
Knowledge and experience in working with Swedish labour law
Knowledge within compensation and benefit
Knowledge and working according to Swedish health and safety regulation (arbetsmiljö)
The wishlist (bonus points if you have one or some of these)
Excited to work in an agile framework
Experience from a fast-moving business environment
High knowledge and experience in driving development and implementation of compensations frameworks
When:
We think the best start is after summer vacation, preferably the second half of August. This is a temporary position, initially until October 31, 2025, with the possibility of extension to April 2026.
Where: You will be located at our beautiful studios in central Ängelholm.
We want you to start loving Mondays The very core in our employee experience is to care for our employees. With us you have flexible hours and a hybrid way of working. You get two paid working hours each week dedicated to working out and you're always off on your birthday.
PaO is a team of seven awesome people, located at three different studios, Malmö, Ängelholm and Krakow. We are a strong combination that thrives on our differences to empower each other and a team that is effective and supportive even when distributed, working in different towns/countries. We're really looking forward to welcoming you.
If you're curious to know more about life at Prisjakt, our benefits or why we exist you should definitely explore our career site.
Want to meet our brilliant people and get a feel for the vibe at our studios? Make sure to follow us on Instagram @Prisjaktlife. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Prisjakt Sverige AB
(org.nr 556665-1799), http://www.prisjakt.nu Arbetsplats
Prisjakt Jobbnummer
8636955