People Business Partner Stockholm
2024-08-28
We are looking for an experienced People Business Partner to our client. The position is temporary (8 months) due to parental leave but there are good opportunities to have the contract extended further in other areas at the client organization. In this role you will need to be based in Stockholm as there is a hybrid setup from the officer.
As People Business Partner you will be instrumental in guiding both strategic and operational initiatives while enhancing the experience for our team members through focused efforts and expert advisory services. Your primary role will involve executing our people strategy within specific areas of the Product & Consumer department. Additionally, you will play a key part in prioritizing and managing people processes across the broader organization.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
• Lead and contribute to our people initiatives within designated business units, serving as a strategic partner to support business objectives.
• Implement targeted people programs, initiatives, and processes that align with organizational needs across different areas.
• Offer guidance on various HR topics including compensation, coaching, performance management, contracts, employee satisfaction and retention, and legal inquiries related to the work environment.
• Provide proactive support to both employees and managers on people-related matters.
YOUR BACKGROUND
We are seeking a proactive individual to help us advance our people initiatives. This role requires both strategic thinking and hands-on execution to create an outstanding work environment. You should be passionate about the employee experience and dedicated to fostering a positive workplace culture. If the following points resonate with you, this role could be your ideal fit!
• A minimum of a Bachelor's degree is required.
• Extensive experience in HR, with a background in managing activities within the annual HR cycle.
• Strong collaboration skills, with a proven ability to advise managers effectively.
• Highly organized and results-oriented, with a commitment to driving initiatives forward and ensuring decisions are implemented.
• Comfortable in a fast-paced, dynamic environment with experience in organizational development.
• Self-motivated and capable of working independently, while also open to seeking input and understanding.
• Proficient in Swedish and English, with solid knowledge of Swedish Labor Law.
We work with continuous selection and interviews, so apply today.
Start: 23 Sep 2024
End: 30 Jun 2025
Deadline: 30 Aug 2024
