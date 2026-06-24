People Business Partner
Idax People AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Linköping Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Linköping
2026-06-24
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Idax People AB i Linköping
, Finspång
, Norrköping
, Kinda
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking for a broad People role where you can combine operational HR work, recruitment, employer branding, and close collaboration with managers in an international environment? Do you enjoy variety, building relationships, and contributing to an organization that is continuously evolving? Are you also curious about how digital tools, AI, and new ways of working can strengthen the People agenda? If so, this opportunity at SICK could be the right next step for you.
About the company
SICK in Linköping is part of the global SICK Group, a technology company with more than 10,000 employees worldwide. The Linköping site serves as an international competence and innovation center within industrial image processing and sensor technology, developing software and solutions related to industrial cameras, sensors, and robotics.
The organization consists of approximately 90 employees and operates in a highly international environment with close collaboration across development teams, sales organizations, and specialist functions throughout the SICK Group.
As an innovation center, SICK works closely with Linköping University and local innovation ecosystems, contributing to the development of future technologies and competencies. Openness, collaboration, and curiosity are central parts of the culture, creating an environment where people are encouraged to contribute, learn, and grow.
The Role
As People Business Partner, you will play an important role in supporting managers and employees across a broad range of HR-related topics, while also helping to drive and coordinate key initiatives within the People area.
This is a varied role where you will combine day-to-day support with longer-term activities such as recruitment, employer branding, talent development, and process improvements. You will work closely with managers, supporting them in employee-related matters and ensuring that key processes are delivered in a structured and effective way.
You will be part of the local People team and report to the People Manager Nordics. The role offers close collaboration with colleagues across Sweden, the Nordics, and the wider global People organization, while remaining firmly connected to the local business in Linköping.
The organization is in a phase of development, with a growing focus on competence planning, employer branding, and modern ways of working. This creates opportunities for someone who enjoys contributing ideas, driving improvements, and exploring how digital tools, AI, and data can support the future of People work.
Key Responsibilities
Some of your key responsibilities will include:
Drive and support recruitment activities and employer branding initiatives
Represent SICK at employer branding events and support initiatives aimed at attracting future talent
Act as a trusted advisor to managers and employees on People-related matters
Contribute to organizational development and support change initiatives when needed
Support the implementation of global People processes, policies, and systems
Contribute to the continuous development of People processes and ways of working, exploring how digital tools, AI, and data can support efficiency, decision-making, and the employee experience
Your Profile
You are a relationship-oriented and proactive People professional who enjoys working close to the business and supporting both managers and employees.
You are comfortable balancing structure with flexibility and enjoy working in an environment where priorities may shift and new initiatives emerge. Rather than needing every day to look the same, you are motivated by variety and appreciate being part of an organization that is continuously developing.
To succeed in this role, you likely bring:
A university degree in Human Resources, Behavioral Science, or a related field
Around five years of experience in a broad People or HR generalist role
Experience supporting managers in both operational and strategic People matters
Experience working with recruitment, employer branding, or talent attraction
A genuine interest in improving People processes through digital tools, AI, data, and new ways of working
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Experience from a technology-driven organization, an international environment, or working with larger HR systems such as SAP SuccessFactors or Workday is considered an advantage.
As a person, you are structured, curious, and approachable. You build trust easily, enjoy collaborating with others, and are comfortable taking ownership while remaining hands-on in your daily work. You are also someone who enjoys learning, exploring new ideas, and adapting to changing circumstances.
Why SICK?
At SICK, you will join an organization characterized by openness, collaboration, and a genuine interest in both people and technology.
You will have the opportunity to work in an international environment while remaining close to the local business and its leaders. The role offers a broad range of responsibilities and the chance to contribute across several areas within People, from manager support and employee relations to recruitment, employer branding, and organizational development.
This role is particularly well suited for someone who enjoys variety, values strong relationships, and is energized by change and development rather than predictability.
Ready for your next challenge?
If you are looking for a broad People role in an international technology company where you can make an impact while continuing to learn and develop, we would love to hear from you.
Please submit your application no later than August 16, 2026. We will begin reviewing applications after the application deadline. For more information about the position or the recruitment process, please contact Sara Lidmer at sara@idax.se
. We wish you a wonderful summer and hope to hear from you soon. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7933753-2069663". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Idax People AB
(org.nr 559335-1710), https://idax.teamtailor.com
Sick Ivp (visa karta
)
583 30 LINKOPING Arbetsplats
Idax Jobbnummer
9977880