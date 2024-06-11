People and Culture Coordinator
2024-06-11
We think that you are at beginning of your carrier and eager to grow in a dynamic and global environment. Fractal Design is looking for a motivated and driven People and Culture Coordinator to join our team. This role offers a great opportunity for you who is keen to explore a wide range of work tasks.
Your responsibilities will be broad, and you will get the opportunity to work with for example system implementations, process development, recruitment, employer branding as well as fostering a positive and healthy work environment.
You will be involved in multiple projects and initiatives, playing a vital role in developing the organization.
Does that sound exciting? Don't hesitate to apply today!
About the role:
In this role, you will be an essential part of our People & Culture team, handling diverse responsibilities that contribute to the smooth functioning and strategic development of our department. Your duties will include general HR administration, providing support to employees and managers, and ensuring that our HR processes run smoothly and efficiently. You will assist in the implementation and maintenance of various systems, ensuring data accuracy and providing necessary training to employees. Additionally, you will support the development and improvement of policies and processes, helping to maintain compliance with legal standards and internal guidelines. Your role will also include recruitment activities, from job postings to hiring, as well as efforts to enhance our employer brand.
Furthermore, you will play a key part in developing our employees' competencies and ensuring a safe and healthy work environment.
Example of Work Tasks:
* Providing support to employees and managers with HR-related questions and managing onboarding and offboarding processes.
* Assisting with the implementation and maintenance of recruitment, HR, and payroll systems, ensuring data accuracy and user training.
* Developing and improving internal HR processes and policies, documenting and implementing new guidelines.
* Supporting the entire recruitment process, from advertising to hiring, and participating in employer branding initiatives.
To Succeed in this Role, You:
* Hold a bachelor's degree in HR, Personnel Management, Business Administration, or a related field.
* Have at least two years of documented experience in recruitment, HR, or a similar role.
* Are experienced in working independently and managing multiple projects simultaneously.
* Are fluent in both written and spoken English and Swedish.
While not required, it is advantageous if you have knowledge of HR systems and tools and experience working in an international environment.
As a person, we think that you can identify yourself with personal attributes such as proactiveness, solution-oriented, and self-driven, with the ability to thrive in a dynamic and changing environment. You should have strong communication skills and be able to collaborate effectively with others. Flexibility and adaptability are crucial, as is being well-organized to manage multiple tasks efficiently.
Does this sound like you? Don't hesitate to apply and become a part of our dynamic team at Fractal Design!
Application
If you have questions about the role, you are welcome to contact Mimmi Nyman at mimmi.nyman@fractal-design.com
Fractal Design is a leading designer and manufacturer of premium PC hardware including cases, cooling, power supplies and accessories. Based in Gothenburg and with offices in the US as well as Taiwan, Fractal Design has gained a global reputation for innovative design, elegant aesthetics and solid build quality. Fractal Design products are available in over 45 countries worldwide and are still growing. Ersättning
Mimmi Nyman
