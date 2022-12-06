People and Culture Business Partner
2022-12-06
Help us power sustainable mobility.
Aurobay is looking for a People and Culture Business Partner based in the Skövde Plant. As a People and Culture Business Partner, you will have a direct impact on Aurobay by coaching and supporting our leaders in all HR-related topics. You will support the leaders in the manufacturing site where you will work continuously to build a great culture and a scalable People-function in a fast-growing environment.
What you'll do
• Partner up with the managers and drive the development of leadership capabilities through coaching and education.
• Provide leaders with guidance and support.
• Hands-on work with employee relations, and other business cases connected to organizational changes, work environment, work relationships, and talent management.
• Be accountable for creating, driving, and integrating elements of the People Strategy in the region.
• Collaborate closely with all parts of the People & Culture function to gain insights, and initiate new projects
• Support our Head of Labour Affairs with operational support within the LA field
Do you fit the profile?
We are looking for an independent and business-minded HR professional ready to take the initiative, work to reach set goals and raise the bar continuously for the leaders in the company. Apart from being an outgoing collaborator and a track record of building good relationships across every level of a business, we believe you have:
• A university degree in HR, business administration or equivalent.
• 3+ years of experience in working within HR, with a similar role and responsibilities.
• Excellent understanding of HR practices, preferably from various HR generalist roles in a Swedish context.
• Good understanding of Swedish labor legislation and employee relations practice.
• Fluent in English.
It would also be beneficial if you have previous experience working with blue collar employees and are familiar with the central collective agreement - Teknikavtalet IF Metall.
Application
For questions regarding the position please contact recruiting manager Frida Tillack, frida.tillack@aurobay.com
(mailto:frida.tillack@volvocars.com
). For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
(mailto:felicia.eriksson@volvocars.com
).
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
(mailto:joakim.dahlin@volvocars.com
), tel. +46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
(mailto:hakan.modigh@volvocars.com
), tel. +46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Henrik Simonsen, henrik.simonsen@aurobay.com
, tel. +46708219331
Deadline to submit your application is 16 December 2022, but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
Good luck with your application!
About Aurobay
Aurobay brings together Volvo Cars' powertrain business with Geely to develop and produce world-class powertrain solutions for a global market. We're a pioneering global supplier of propulsion technology, development services and contract manufacturing with manufacturing capabilities in two continents. We create value for customers and consumers by producing high-efficiency, low-emission engines that already power millions of vehicles. There are unlimited possibilities at Aurobay for collaborative people who are ready to make the difference. We are re-imagining motion for a brighter tomorrow. Exploring how to push our environmental impact towards zero. Designing tomorrow's powertrain solutions for automotive and beyond. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB
(org.nr 556830-5964), http://aurobay.com Arbetsplats
Aurobay Kontakt
Frida Tillack frida.tillack@volvocars.com 0729669520 Jobbnummer
7235896