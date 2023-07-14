People Advisor | HR associate
We are looking for our new People Advisor-colleague in APM Terminals in Gothenburg. As People Advisor you will be the first point of contact for employees and you will manage HR related queries in order to deliver a positive employee experience. As part of the HR team of APM Terminals you will be part of the local HR team in Gothenburg consisting of skilled colleagues from payroll, People Partnering and Employee Relations (union handlings).
APM Terminals Gothenburg (~300 employees locally) is part of Maersk (~100.000 employees worldwide), which means that you will enjoy the benefits of working locally in a global organization and be able to 'think global, act local' on a daily basis.
The global People Advisor team is a truly international HR support center where you will work alongside, learn from and build lasting relationships with colleagues from all over the world, as well as locally on the terminal.
We value diversity and see it as a strength in building high-performance teams.
Key Responsibilities
Provide general HR support to employees around the employee life cycle
Support employees and leaders with e.g. on-boarding, PPM, job moves, exit, benefits administration
Execute training and communication activities to support employees in the use of the HR system and processes
Support training monitoring and system review
Responsible for the accuracy and effectiveness of the HR knowledge content, such as global & local HR policies, Employee handbooks, How-To, etc. up to date and to guide the rest of HR to update content
Guide employees and leaders in using self-service in Workday and other HR systems
Manage HR employee data and quality and perform transactions in Workday and other HR systems
Support in lighter safety activities, such as Alcohol & drug-testing
Ad-hoc support tasks to People Partner and HR Business Partner
We are looking for
You have experience from a similar HR role and preferably from a matrix organization. You are a routine user of HR systems, preferably WorkDay. You are naturally having high attention to detail, structure, data quality and timeliness. You have a high level of empathy You naturally identify needs, investigate options, seek solutions and partner with other HR colleagues to resolve issues You naturally take initiative, manage multiple priorities and enjoy working in a fast-paced environment You have a degree in Human Resources or equivalent experience You are fluent in Swedish & English
