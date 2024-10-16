Pension Investment Strategy Expert
2024-10-16
Are you passionate about pension investment strategies and long-term capital management? Join Volvo Group's global treasury team and make a significant impact on our diverse pension plans across multiple continents. With a mix of defined benefit (DB) and defined contribution (DC) plans, you will navigate a variety of challenges and opportunities, ensuring the financial security of our employees worldwide.
At the Global Pensions ALM function, we develop, implement, and follow up on pension-related investment strategies and journey plans with the aim to gradually reduce investment risks related to defined benefit pension schemes, and by that reduce the cash flow risk for the Volvo Group throughout the business cycle. By securing a transparent, consistent, and harmonized approach to pension investment strategy across all geographies, we ensure the Volvo Group's capability to meet pension liabilities globally as and when they fall due.
What you will do
You will:
* Develop, implement, and follow up on pension-related investment strategies and journey plans across multiple geographies including Sweden, US, UK, Belgium, Korea, and Brazil.
* Ensure coordination between managed assets across geographies and maintain group awareness on investment risk exposure.
* Actively participate in ALM (Asset Liability Management) studies.
* Develop and implement investment processes and guiding principles for defined benefit (DB) plans with in-sourced investment management.
* Conduct periodic performance reviews of outsourced investment management mandates and propose necessary adjustments.
* Be a member of the global cross-functional pension committee at AB Volvo.
Your future team
You will be part of a large global group treasury that includes a small but experienced team dedicated to pension related asset and liability matters. You will work closely with a vast network of colleagues and specialists from various functional areas, as well as collaborate with external partners.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Finance contributes to realizing the vision of the Volvo Group by developing and providing a wide range of expert services from financial planning to accounting, business controlling, M&As, financial reporting and investor relations. With Volvo Group Finance you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
In this role, you will bring:
A Bachelor's and Master's degree in a relevant expertise area.
Deep and solid knowledge of investment strategy and pension ALM matters.
Basic understanding of pension liability valuation methods and actuarial calculations.
Basic business understanding of how pension benefits affect the Group from an income and balance sheet perspective.
Solid mathematical understanding and knowledge in asset management matters.
High level of self-management, a strong ability to understand challenges, create viable solutions, and present them in an understandable format.
Ability to verbally present and argue for propositions effectively.
Ability to work in challenging situations when pursuing next-step solutions.
Fluent in English, spoken and written. Preferably also fluent in Swedish.
What's in it for you?
An opportunity to work with a variety of challenges in the pension ALM field
You will be one of few group specialists, having the possibility to propose and execute on strategies and ideas
Opportunities to develop, build a career, and work globally or cross-functionally.
A flexible work-life balance with opportunities for remote work when needed.
Ready for the next move?
Curious and interested to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table?
Please contact Frederik Ljungdahl, SVP Group Treasury, frederik.ljungdahl@volvo.com
, or Andreas Lavstrand, Director Global Pensions ALM, andreas.lavstrand@volvo.com
.
Selection process will be ongoing so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Last application date is 3 November, 2024.
