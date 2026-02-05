Pension Benefits Specialist to Swedish Match
2026-02-05
About Swedish Match
"Join us to deliver a smoke- free future as Pension & Benefits Specialist! We've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future on one clear purpose - to deliver a smoke-free future. Swedish Match is an affiliate of Philip Morris International (PMI) and has been a leader in the industry for more than 200 years. In the Nordic region, we are 1,600 employees based in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Norway working in various functions and teams and together we are collaborating to deliver a smoke-free Nordics."
About your role as Pension & Benefits Specialist
Swedish Match (SwM) is seeking an experienced Pension & Benefits Specialist to lead and manage all pension, compensation, and benefits programs across the Nordic markets. The role includes responsibility for legacy Swedish Match foundations (Profit-sharing and Pension), legacy pension schemes (including international and executive pensions) and acting as the subject matter expert for compensation and benefits related to local collective bargaining agreements.
Key Responsibilities
Implement and manage central compensation and benefits initiatives from PMI/SwM, adapting them to local legislation and collective bargaining agreements.
Coordinate and ensure regulatory compliance of Swedish Match Profit-sharing and Pension foundations, optimizing performance and overseeing investment strategies.
Oversee administration of legacy pension schemes in Sweden, including international and executive pensions, ensuring accurate and timely contributions and benefits.
Serve as the subject matter expert on compensation and benefits related to collective bargaining agreements, providing guidance to HR and management.
Monitor legislative and industry developments to maintain compliant and competitive programs.
Communicate total rewards programs to employees and provide support on inquiries.
Analyze compensation and benefits data, prepare reports, and present insights and recommendations to senior management.
About you
Success in this role requires the ability to perform in a fast-paced environment, a proactive and solution-oriented approach, and ability to work independently and as part of a team. Requirements for the role include:
Minimum of 2 years of experience in pension, compensation, and benefits management, preferably in the Nordic markets.
In-depth knowledge of Swedish compensation and benefits regulations, including collective bargaining agreements.
Experience managing legacy pension schemes and foundations.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Proficiency in English and Swedish is essential, knowledge of another Scandinavian language a big plus.
Proficiency in HRIS and compensation management software.
Financial literacy and a basic understanding of investments.
Overview of Swedish Match's Offer
Our success depends on our dedicated employees who come to work here every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join Swedish Match and you too can:
Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future.
Practical details
Start: As soon as mutually agreed
Scope: Full-time
Location: Central Stockholm
Start: As soon as mutually agreed
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559088-5884), https://www.swedishmatch.com/ Arbetsplats
Swedish Match Kontakt
Johanna Löndén johanna.l@needo.se Jobbnummer
9726182