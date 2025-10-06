Pega Senior System Architect Banking & Automation
2025-10-06
For our client, a large financial institute in the Nordics, we are looking for a PEGA Senior System Architect to join the Collateral Valuation and Monitoring project. The assignment focuses on digitalizing and automating the valuation process for various types of collaterals - including agriculture, corporate, and retail customers. You will play a key role in modernizing workflows and delivering efficient, scalable system solutions.
About the Role
As a PEGA Senior System Architect, you will be responsible for designing and implementing robust solutions within the PEGA platform, with a strong focus on system integrations, data management, and security. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure high-quality, maintainable, and compliant implementations.
Key Responsibilities
Design and implement PEGA-based solutions that enable digitalization and automation.
Build and optimize system integrations (REST, SOAP, Kafka).
Implement secure integration endpoints with appropriate authentication mechanisms.
Efficiently manage and transform data using Data Pages and Data Transforms.
Configure and optimize core PEGA components including Case Types, Workflows, and Decision Rules.
Ensure adherence to PEGA Guardrails and development best practices.
Qualifications
Must have:
Certified Senior System Architect (CSSA) certification
Proven experience in designing and implementing PEGA solutions.
Strong experience in developing and maintaining system integrations.
Solid understanding of data handling and transformation within PEGA.
Commitment to structured development principles and high-quality delivery.
Good to have:
Ability to provide technical leadership and mentorship to junior developers.
Strong knowledge of Agile/Scrum methodologies.
Experience from Nordic banking environments is considered a plus.
Who You Are
You are a driven and solution-oriented architect who enjoys taking ownership and leading technical initiatives. You thrive in complex environments, value collaboration, and are motivated by continuous improvement and innovation.
About SOROS
At SOROS, we help organizations grow through people. We believe that the right competence in the right context creates lasting success - for both the individual and the business. By combining deep industry knowledge with genuine engagement, we create solutions that make a real difference, every day. Så ansöker du
