Pega (Lead) Business Architect
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2025-03-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 24814
Are you a certified and experienced Pega (Lead) Business Architect possibly with experience from the financial sector? Take a leading role in building Nordea's Pega Business Architect capability and help shape Nordea's future business process automation. We are now looking for Pega Systems certified (Lead) Business Architect to help build the business architect capability in Nordea and drive business process automation projects.
At Nordea, we see that the world is changing fast - and we want to be one step ahead of the curve. That's why we're deeply committed to providing the financial solutions of tomorrow to our customers. We're creating an agile environment where we experiment and grow together - and we need your ideas and unique background. With us, you'll be in good company with a chance to make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to Nordea's Business Process Automation unit. We are +70 colleagues who add value to Nordea and Nordea's customers by driving the automation of business processes across the bank's value chains. As the (Lead) Business Architect, you will play a valuable role in driving that change.
The role will cover two key focus areas. The first focus area will be to drive concrete business automation projects within Nordea. This can range from large scale end-2-end projects covering multiple Business Areas and external vendors to smaller projects where we fix targeted pain points at speed.
The second focus area is building the capability of Pega business architecture in Nordea - e.g. defining ways-of-working as well as training and mentoring more junior colleagues to become Business Architects, thereby helping to build the capability internally in Nordea.
What you'll be doing:
* For selected business domains support projects and ensure they follow Pega Center of Excellence (CoE) guidance.
* Scoping/sizing projects and creating case type backlogs.
* Planning, preparing, facilitating and reporting on projects.
* Mentoring and training colleagues to become Senior/Lead Business Architects.
You'll join a unit with a wide variety of change capabilities including Project Managers, UX Designers, Scrum Masters and Application Managers as well as Robotics Product Owners, Developers and Controllers. The role can be based in Finland, Sweden, Poland or Estonia (Helsinki, Stockholm, ód or Tallinn).
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have strong stakeholder management skills - working with all levels and parts of the organisation.
* Have hands-on experience with process development and automation across a value chain.
* Enjoy translating business needs to technical requirements.
* Be comfortable planning and facilitating workshops, meetings and sprints.
* Be interested in training and mentoring others to become future Business Architects.
Your experience and background:
* 3+ years as a Pega Systems certified Lead Business Architect or Business Architect.
* 3+ years working actively with Pega Systems in the role as a Lead Business Architect or Business Architect.
* Experience governing a team of Business Architects in a project/agile team (For Lead BA only).
* Fluent in English (professional level).
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 03/04/2025. For more information, you're welcome to contact Thomas Kaiser, email thomas.kaiser@nordea.com
.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "24814-43264041". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Jobbnummer
9241088