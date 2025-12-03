Pega Developer with MDriven skills
2025-12-03
Are you a developer with deep expertise in PEGA and MDriven?
Do you thrive in large-scale agile environments where your knowledge truly makes an impact?
If the answer is yes, we at Multiply want to meet you.
This is a unique opportunity to join a high-competence engineering and IT consultancy that blends advanced consulting with product development, including our own platform VisFlow, used for lifecycle insights, modelling and simulation.
Your Role
As a Senior Developer within PEGA and MDriven, you will:
Contribute hands-on as senior-level developer in business-critical projects
Work with both maintenance and new development
Serve as a trusted expert, supporting and guiding team members
Collaborate in a dynamic, large-scale agile setup
Influence architectures and solutions that matter
You will be part of a team working closely with public-sector and financial-regulatory domains - where robustness, quality, and traceability are essential.
Mandatory Requirements
3+ years of experience developing on the PEGA platform
5+ years of experience developing on the MDriven platform
Proven experience in large-scale agile environments (multiple teams, complex deliveries)
Preferred Requirements
Experience working within a government authority
Understanding of EU financial regulations
(Transparency Directive, short selling, insider reporting, prospectus requirements)
Background in the financial sector
Experience with Azure DevOps
Familiarity with the SAFe framework
About Multiply Teknik & IT
Multiply is an end-to-end engineering & IT partner working at the intersection of:
advanced business & IT consulting
cloud and information engineering
cybersecurity & safety
modelling, systems engineering and digital lifecycle transformation
We also develop VisFlow, vår egen plattform för avancerad visualisering, simulering, datafusion och tvärdomänsanalys - used by leading companies to reduce information friction and unlock engineering insight.
We are passionate about multiplying value with data, combining expertise, collaboration, and innovation to help our customers transform how they work.
If you want to work with modern platforms, high-competence teams, and meaningful technical challenges - then Multiply is the place for you.
Apply today and become a Multiplier.
