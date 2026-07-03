Ped Compliance Engineer Till Nibe AB
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2026-07-03
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Do you want to play a key role in ensuring compliance within a global, innovative company? We are currently looking for a PED Compliance Engineer to strengthen our team in Markaryd.
About the Role
As a PED Compliance Engineer, you will play a key role in ensuring that NIBE products comply with applicable legislation, harmonised standards, and internal compliance requirements. You will work closely with engineering, product development, testing, and certification stakeholders to identify and address compliance matters, coordinate testing activities, maintain technical documentation, and support relevant standardisation efforts.
Location: Markaryd
Key Responsibilities
Ensure compliance with pressure equipment legislation, electrical safety requirements, and machinery directives applicable to heat pumps and associated accessories.
Plan, conduct, and follow up on compliance testing and analysis, both on-site in Markaryd and in collaboration with external test laboratories.
Request quotations, coordinate external testing, and manage certification-related activities with external partners.
Collaborate with engineering and product development teams to identify, assess, and resolve compliance-related issues during product development and maintenance.
Define, compile, maintain, and update compliance documentation in accordance with applicable regulatory and internal requirements.
Monitor relevant standards, legislation, and regulatory developments that may affect NIBE AB products.
Provide training and guidance to NIBE AB personnel on applicable standards, legislation, and compliance processes.
Qualifications
We are looking for a structured, responsible, and motivated individual with a strong interest in regulatory compliance and product safety. To succeed in this role, you should be able to work independently, take initiative, and contribute effectively in cross-functional environments. Experience within PED, electrical safety, and machinery safety is highly valued, along with a solid understanding of the EU CE marking process.
Relevant education, training, or professional experience in mechanical engineering, compliance engineering, electrical engineering, product safety, or a related field.
Strong communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with both internal and external stakeholders.
Fluency in English, both spoken and written.
More about us
We exist to provide the world with better energy solutions. Since 1952, we have worked with passion and determination to develop new methods for improved energy efficiency. In doing so, we play an important role in the global transition to a more sustainable society. Our products are built on the finest Swedish engineering expertise.
We have a strong market position and are making significant investments for the future. Our corporate culture is characterized by a family-oriented and entrepreneurial spirit, built on a long tradition and rich history where simplicity, humility, and reliability are key values. We take a long-term view of your employment and offer a workplace with excellent career opportunities. Together, we ensure that you can make the most of your talent, creativity, and expertise.
NIBE in numbers
NIBE AB is a modern and successful industrial company with annual revenues of over SEK 5 billion and more than 1,250 employees in Markaryd. NIBE is one of the market leaders in Europe, offering one of the industry's broadest product ranges, including heat pumps, water heaters, solar panels, biofuel products, ventilation solutions, district heating equipment and more.
NIBE AB is part of the publicly listed NIBE Industrier Group, which has annual revenues of approximately SEK 40 billion and more than 21,000 employees across over 30 countries.
Application
Does this sound like the right opportunity for you? Apply via our website under Available positions at NIBE. We review applications on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. The final application date is July 31.
Please note that due to the holiday period (weeks 28–31), there will be a temporary pause in the recruitment process. The selection process will resume at the beginning of August.
Questions?
If you have any questions or would like to know more, please feel free to contact one of the persons listed below. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nibe Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556056-4485)
285 32 MARKARYD Arbetsplats
Nibe AB Kontakt
HR-Specialist
Madeleine Johannesson madeleine.johannesson@nibe.se +46433273000 Jobbnummer
9992394