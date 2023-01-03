PDM/PLM Engineer
2023-01-03
The organization is streamlining and changing CAD, PDM, and PLM systems to PTC Windchill. The consultant is expected to have such experience and skills within the relevant fields making them superusers, integrators, configurators, or Architects of the system.
We see that you are Skilled and experienced in designing the technical solution. You will be responsible for translating the business requirements into specific process-aligned designs for the Product Structure. All are based on multi-product/multi-industry knowledge.
Your daily tasks may include:
Support the product structure lead with input to architecture and guidelines covering the subject area
Mapping the current setup
Integration of CAD, PDM, and/or PLM systems within the organization
Performing 3D/virtualisation engineering
Be the go-to person during development and implementation
Document business requirements and demands
Providing technical support
Providing in-depth training within relevant areas of application
Required skills:
Deep technical and functional knowledge within the product areas;
3D / Mechanical Design
PDM Link
Product design, creation, and production
PTC tools
Soft skills:
Able to drive activities independently and in a team
Openminded to new ways of working
Communication
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-02
E-post: jobs@diasporaservices.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Diaspora Services AB
(org.nr 559404-5105)
Tessins Väg 1 C
)
217 58 MALMÖ
7311691