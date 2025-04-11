Payroll Specialist (Senior Löneadministratör)
2025-04-11
We are looking for a Payroll Specialist (Senior Löneadministratör) for a company in Västerås. Start is ASAP, 4 months limited contract to begin with.
As a Payroll Specialist, you will work with the entire payroll process as part of a team with your colleagues.
Your responsibilities will include, among other things, registering payroll data and processing payroll files, which is a significant part of the role. You will be responsible for performing payroll calculations and ensuring that all submitted information is accurately processed.
At the Group Payroll department, you will have frequent contact with managers and employees, primarily through our case management system, ServiceNow - mainly via email, but also by phone. You will have a supportive and consultative role in interpreting laws and agreements related to payroll matters.
We are looking for someone who is service-oriented, enjoys helping others, and is motivated by working towards deadlines. You are structured and detail-oriented, as the role requires delivering on time and with high quality. Since much of our communication takes place over the phone, it's important that you are a strong communicator with the ability to build trust.
Requirements:
Several years of experience in payroll, working in a role as a qualified Payroll Specialist.
We are looking for someone who is independent, takes initiative, and can quickly get up to speed with the work.
Fluency in Swedish is a must for this role
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Västerås. Start is ASAP, 4 months limited contract to begin with. This role requires 100% on-site work in Västerås.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Incluso AB
