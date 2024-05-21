Payroll Specialist
JobBusters AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Job DescriptionWe are now looking for a Payroll Specialist to our client in Stockholm!This position involves an overall responsibility for payroll processes and transactions. Responsibilities include processing timesheets,updating payroll records, answering employee questions about payments and to ensureemployees are compensated correctly and on time.
Key tasks: * Lead the development, implementation, maintenance and coordination of our client's payroll operations * Coordinate with and act as specifier towards the external payroll provider * Process time sheets in the time and attendance system (e.g. reminders to managers, final check and closing of the month) * Process expenses in the expense system (e.g. reminders to managers, check compliance to internal and external regulations) * Responsible for updating time and attendance and expense systems (e.g. new hires, terminations, manager changes, cost centers) * Prepare the monthly payroll input to the external payroll provider * Check payroll information for accuracy and ensure all relevant paperwork and documentation is in order * Coordinate with HR about changes in payroll (e.g. terminations, new hires, organizational changes) * Update data with salary or wage adjustments * Process other financial compensations or deductions (e.g. annual bonuses, severance pay, taxes, benefits) * Review final payroll processes each pay period andadministration of pensions, benefits and insurances (e.g. new hires and terminations,updating salaries, salary exchange) * Prepare miscellaneous reports for various departments and upper management * Support towards the external payroll provider and answer employee questions about salaries and payments * Support towards the HR team, Finance and other internal stakeholders in payroll related questions * Work with authorities (e.g. Skatteverket, Försäkringskassan, Statistiska Centralbyrån and auditors) on audits or requests * Ensuring compliance with company policies and legislation * Work continuously with improvements regarding payroll related processes and updating checklists * Participate in various HR and Payroll projects
Qualifications A few years of payroll experience
Experience of having worked in Agda and ECIT
Fluent inEnglish
Company Description
Our client is a Swedish computer game company with headquarters in Stockholm. The company has released several popular games. The corporate language here is English.
About JobBustersJobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
SalaryBy agreement.
Admission and ApplicationWe are offering a full-time position at 40 hours per week. The role needs to be filled in August 2024, and the assignment is anticipated to last for 6 months (there is a possibility of extension up to 18 months). You will be employed by JobBusters and serve as a consultant for our esteemed client in Stockholm. Don't miss this opportunity-apply now, as we are conducting interviews on a rolling basis. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606) Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Kontakt
Jennifer Norin jennifer.norin@jobbusters.se 0708380396 Jobbnummer
8696369