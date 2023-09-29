Payroll Service Delivery Manager
Zalaris Hr Services Sverige AB / Administratörsjobb / Solna Visa alla administratörsjobb i Solna
2023-09-29
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Zalaris Hr Services Sverige AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about customer satisfaction and excellent service? Are you looking for an attractive opportunity to work with a dynamic team and best professionals in an organization where we aim high, nurture teamwork and where everyone matters? Join the enthusiastic team Zalaris to work with our global payroll customers. Zalaris is a leading service provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions in Europe and SAP Gold Partner, with an extensive number of cloud HCM and payroll BPO customers.
Your Responsibilities
Acting as a single point of contact for our client's key stakeholder / partner manager, empowering the best possible customer experience and high-quality service delivery
Ensure that services are delivered according to SLA's; monitor, report and analyze KPI's regarding service excellence and customer satisfaction, leading development activities upon these topics
Budgeting, forecasting and monitoring your own client's service financials
Support the efficient change management, manage testing, deployments and improvements of payroll system
Ensure that Zalaris relevant controls and policies are implemented and followed
Proactively drive RPA/automation and near/offshoring transition activities as well as other cost efficiency improvements for your clients
Promote internal co-operation with other Zalaris functions and sites
Develop, support and motivate your team members and drive engagement
Participate the work of local management team, contribute our planning on country level and common activities
Skills
Strong people management and leadership skills and a genuine interest in contributing to people development
Being business minded and alert to customer's needs and expectations
Proactivity in cooperation with other team members and management
Good interpersonal, communication and negotiation skills
Ability to prioritize, plan and structure the work towards targets
Capability to convert issues and requirements into solutions and business opportunities
You are fluent with MS Office tools, can prepare informative PowerPoint slides, and it helps if you're nerdy enough to work with Pivots and VLOOKUPs in Excel
For the last but not the least - we expect you to have fun along the way, empower the team members and colleagues and focus on success also when things get hectic.
Education & experience
Master or bachelor's degree e.g. in Finance and Accounting or Business Administration
Previous work experience with BPO and Payroll services, customer service, and/or team management
Experience in working with modern Payroll and HR technology, preferably SAP HCM, SuccessFactors, Workday, etc.
Fluent Swedish and very good spoken and written English skills are required
We offer you
Multicultural working environment
Projects for exciting well known clients
Friendly and supportive colleagues
Flat organizational structure
Growth and development opportunities, including certifications
Flexible working conditions, including home office option
Competitive compensation and benefits package Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Zalaris Hr Services Sverige AB
(org.nr 556564-5396)
Strandväg 3 (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Zalaris HR Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8152983