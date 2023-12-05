Payroll Coordinator
2023-12-05
Location: Stockholm
The Role:
NCH Europe currently have a fantastic opportunity for a Payroll and Commissions Coordinator (maternity cover) based from our office in Stockholm/Kista.
This role will be responsible for payroll / commission processing and associated payments for Employees and Agents primarily for Finland/Norway and other assigned countries in the Nordic region. You will also be required to provide support to the local HR team and Senior Managers with payroll and commission's data / information as well as performing other ad-hoc duties as and when required by your line manager.
Key Responsibilities include: Assist in the production of monthly payroll and commissions processes in line with current legislation and adherence to strict payroll and commission timetable. Collating information relating to payroll and commissions from various sources Collating relevant payroll information such as sickness, personal data changes, bank details, annual leave, starters, leavers and changes. Liaise with managers and support teams to ensure correct pay and commission's information is processed. Communication with external payroll / benefit suppliers. Deal effectively with internal queries from employees Carry out various ad-hoc duties as assigned by the line manager. Ensure adherence with all compliance standards and operate with integrity at all times
Ideal Person: Some experience in payroll / benefits work in a high volume payroll preferable Proficient in Microsoft Office with demonstrated intermediate skill in Word and Excel. Able to create look up / pivot tables and auto-calculations, and import / export text and link spread sheets. Precise attention to detail; strong process orientation, time management and organization skills. Ability to be flexible, balance multiple priorities to meet deadlines and work under time constraints Adaptable and able to respond to "urgent" requests. Must have a flexible and adaptable approach to work as position accountabilities will evolve as we continuously strive to meet and exceed our internal customers' needs. Must be fluent in written and spoken English and Swedish.
Package:
Competitive salary based on experience
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-12
E-post: Human.Resource@NCH.com Arbetsgivarens referens
