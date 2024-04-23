Pavs Manager Nordics
2024-04-23
Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services, with 270 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.
The Team You'll be Joining: Photo & AV Studio
The Photo & AV Studio team has the enviable position of straddling two worlds in the entertainment industry: photo & AV asset creation & global communication strategy. We specialise in capturing and creating photo & video assets that shape, enhance and support our publicity campaigns for our Netflix Original content including series, films, and documentaries.
Simply put, we produce the content that compels people to watch our shows through earned media!
The Role
What photos will ensure a magazine spread? What video will get audiences and publishers excited about a new show? How do we make a talking head interview visually pop? How can we be smart and tell different stories across different countries through visual assets. These are just some of the opportunities you'll be delivering in this role.
We are looking for a seasoned, Photo & AV Studio Manager a strategic individual to support on PR campaigns, driven by A/V materials, for Netflix titles - photography, videos, the next big thing. Our content stands out and makes an impact on the industry and consumers alike, compelling them to watch Netflix content.
The role requires a high level of creativity, an inquisitive, innovative and self motivated personality, and a succinct communicator with a strong project management background. Being a team player with a positive attitude and willingness to be flexible and get the job done is essential, as is the ability to strategically plan and execute multiple projects simultaneously.
You'll be working with TV/film productions, talent, filmmakers and publicity events as part of the Netflix PR team in the Nordics region. Building relationships as well as working autonomously in a fast paced environment will be key to success.
We don't focus on job titles at Netflix but hire outstanding high performers who act responsibly on the resources and freedom they are given to do their work. The ideal candidate will use sound judgement to make wise decisions, think strategically and drive their colleagues to do the same. Read our culture memo to learn more.
This job is based in Sweden.
Responsibilities of the role include:
Develop and execute strategy for the Nordics region, per project/title, to capture, produce and utilise creative material to enhance and support the publicity campaign throughout its lifecycle
Lead on a slate of projects that include several original series, films, documentaries, docu-series and comedy specials
Drive communication with your regional campaign publicist counterpart, marketing/social teams, showrunners/filmmakers and talent reps.
Hire and oversee unit photographers and video crews, including script and schedule review and communication with production
Produce strong creative materials that shape and enhance the overall publicity campaign
Oversee photography/video needs for premieres, events and photo shoots
Budget Management
Skills and Requirements:
10+ years experience working across visual asset creation, collaborating closely with publicity, publishing or communications within the Nordics region
Understand the photography/video industry. Strong knowledge in digital file specs & size formats
Fluency in Swedish and English (other Nordic languages a plus)
Strong eye for producing visual assets
Understand and interest in copyright laws, usage licenses and embargoes
Experience handling high volume of complex projects and tasks for multiple people and departments simultaneously and manage competing priorities
Possess solid organizational, effective time management and excellent verbal and written communication skills to communicate effectively with internal and external teams
Must be able to work independently, make sound decisions, think strategically, and maintain accuracy and attention to detail
Experience working in a global team is preferred, but not essential
Is someone committed to creating more inclusive spaces in advertising, passionate about fostering diversity within their primary network of partners, agencies, production companies etc.
We are an equal-opportunity employer and celebrate diversity, recognizing that diversity of thought and background builds stronger teams. We approach diversity and inclusion seriously and thoughtfully. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, color, place of birth, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, military service status, or disability status.
