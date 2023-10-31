Pattern maker to & Other Stories
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Other Stories is a fashion brand offering women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty and ready-to-wear to create their personal style, or story. Our creative ateliers design diversified fashion collections with great attention to detail and quality. For us there's no right or wrong when it comes to style, just possibilities and the joy of self-expression.
We are an inclusive workplace, driven by creativity, our values and an entrepreneurial spirit. Fashion, fun and action are essential parts of our daily work. We believe in being spontaneous, personal and flexible, which makes it easy to collaborate within all parts of the brand and sparks growth, for you and for us. At & Other Stories, we work in teams and lead by example and by building diverse teams we strive to create an open and safe environment for everyone. Each person working with & Other Stories is an essential part of our group of creatives and a valued individual within the company.
Job Description
We are looking for an experienced Pattern Maker with a great sense of fashion and pattern making knowledge to join our Collection team in our Stockholm Atelier. We believe you have good understanding of the working procedure from customer behavior to design, production and buying.
You encourage and contribute to the shared responsibility of creating and protecting an inclusive and welcoming workplace where everyone is allowed to self-identify.
Main responsiblities:
Creating patterns (2D & 3D) and tech packs.
You take the lead at fitting sessions following the products from first sample to production.
Communicate with our Production team.
Follow up and analyze sales from a fit prespective.
Qualifications
We would love to meet someone who:
Has a strong technical background from a minimum of 3+ years as a full time pattern maker
Has experience in Lectra Modaris & CLO (or similar CAD/3D software and/or motivated to restudy).
Has experience in working with woven garments.
Has a great sense of fashion and strong pattern making knowledge.
Has additional experience from tailoring, grading and sewing techniques- this is a great advantage but not essential.
Is well organized and has the ability to priorities and get things done under pressure and peaks of heavier workload.
Has an eye for details and the ability to find solutions to construction problems that gives our pieces a perfect fit and ensure their high quality.
Is result oriented and always strive to find new ways of improving existing technical details and fit.
Is a team player and straight forward in your communication - excellent English skills in both writing and speaking is a necessity.
Additional Information
This is a temporary position until June 2025 starting as soon as possible. You will be working in the office, on site in Stockholm, Sweden and report to the Pattern Manager.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please apply with your CV in English, and if possible with a portfolio of your work, latest by 8th Nov.
If a current employee: you can initiate the dialogue with your current manager when applying for an internal role. Working at H&M Group in another country right now? Read more about what relocation support applies for you in our Global Mobility handbook on Inside. If you have any questions reach out to your closest HR.
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
112 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
8228607