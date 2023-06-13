Pathologists To Work In Dalarna, Sweden
In Dalarna you can find beautiful nature, peaceful environments and friendly locals. Dalarna is a popular tourist destination both in the winter and in the summer. In the winter there are many possibilities to activate yourself outdoors through activities such as cross-country skiing, down hill-skiing and skating. In the summer Dalarna offers a wide range of opportunities to enjoy the beautiful environment in the county. There are numerous possibilities to pursue interests such as cycling, hiking, fishing and swimming. Dalarna offers good communications to both Arlanda Airport as well as to Stockholm.
If you want to read more about Dalarna please follow this link: https://www.visitdalarna.se/en.
Region Dalarna is a public organization that is responsible for the public health care in the county, among other things. Region Dalarna is the biggest employer in the county with 8 500 employees and we have 6 hospitals located in Avesta, Borlänge, Falun, Ludvika, Mora and Säter.
We are looking for licensed physicians with a specialization in anatomic and surgical pathology and cytology to join our team at Falun Hospital in Dalarna.
JOB DESCRIPTION
The pathology clinic is responsible for morphological diagnostics in Region Dalarna which includes clinical pathology, cytology, autopsy activities and gynecological cell sample control. Wide ranges of immune markers are available to support diagnostics. Digital pathology and some molecular diagnostics are available at the clinic. The laboratory is well known for its large-scale technology that is used in routine diagnostics. The clinic is SWEDAC accredited.
We are an accredited department that is responsible for morphological diagnostics in the whole county of Dalarna, including clinical pathology, cytology and autopsy operations. Digital pathology and some molecular diagnostics have been established here. Dalarna's research laboratory and core facility are linked to the clinic which means that there are excellent opportunities for clinical research. In addition to diagnostics your work here would include include participation in multidisciplinary rounds and supervision/mentoring of residents which is an important part of the job.
Working with us you will have the opportunity to focus on your particular area of interest within pathology such as breast pathology, gynecological pathology, skin pathology or other areas. In addition to diagnostics your work here would include include participation in multidisciplinary rounds and supervision/mentoring of residents which is an important part of the job. As a specialist you will receive training/courses on a regular basis to keep yourself up to date. The clinic is well known for its breast diagnostics and we want to continue to be at the front in certain diagnostic areas.
QUALIFICATIONS
You are a licensed physician with a specialization in anatomic and surgical pathology and cytology. You have EU/EEA citizenship and an education from a EU/EEA country. English at level B1-B2 is required.
WE OFFER:
• A 22 week language course to reach Swedish level C1
• Education salary during the language course
• Support with moving costs
• Support with initial living accommodation
• Support for partner/spouse in finding a job
