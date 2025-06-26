Pathologist to The County Hospital Ryhov in Jönköping
Region Jönköpings län / Läkarjobb / Jönköping Visa alla läkarjobb i Jönköping
2025-06-26
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Region Jönköpings län i Jönköping
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Team as a Pathologist - Help Shape the Future of Diagnostics in Sweden. Do you want to work at a fantastic hospital in the beautiful surroundings by Lake Vättern in Jönköping, Sweden? Then you have come to the right place!
We are looking for
Are you a board-certified pathologist looking to advance your career in a dynamic and forward-thinking environment? Do you value teamwork, development opportunities, and meaningful work that makes a difference? Then we warmly welcome you to explore an exciting opportunity with us in Region Jönköping County, Sweden.
About the Position
We are currently seeking a skilled and motivated specialist in pathology to join our Department of Clinical Pathology and Cytology. As part of our team, you will play a key role in developing high-quality diagnostics together with experienced colleagues and in close collaboration with our healthcare partners.
You will join a supportive, interdisciplinary team working with a broad range of diagnostic cases. Our laboratory handles approximately 50,000 cases annually, including 28,000 histology samples - offering both variety and advanced diagnostic challenges. Our medical team consists of 10 specialist physicians and 6 residents, and we actively work to streamline workflows and create sustainable working methods through task-shifting and digital diagnostics
What We Offer
A permanent full-time position in a modern, well-equipped hospital environment located in the scenic surroundings of Lake Vättern in southern Sweden.
A strong focus on continuous learning, research, and method development, including active work with digital pathology and upcoming molecular pathology techniques.
A multidisciplinary team including pathologists, biomedical scientists, cytotechnologists, autopsy technicians, and administrative staff.
Personalized introduction and mentorship, with opportunities for teaching, supervising residents, and contributing to university-level education through our affiliation with Linköping University.
We are also investing in developing our methods within molecular pathology.
We are in the midst of an exciting digital transformation - with new scanners, image management systems, and the ambition to integrate AI support to improve diagnostics
Your Daily Work May Include:
Histopathological and cytological diagnostics
Supervision and teaching of residents and medical students
Autopsies and macroscopic evaluations (grossing)
Participation in quality improvement and digitalization initiatives, including the introduction of AI tools
What We're Looking For
We are looking for a licensed pathologist (or someone eligible for specialist certification in Sweden) who is committed to professional excellence and collaborative development. Strong communication skills, adaptability, and a proactive mindset are key.
International Recruitment & Relocation Support
We are the county that takes care of you on your journey to Sweden. Our goal is to make sure that you feel confident in your decision to join us here at one of our fine hospitals. Our relocation program will make sure that you will have a smooth and pleasant experience and make sure that you always have someone to turn to. If you are one of the chosen candidates we will set up a skype interview followed by a face-to-face interview and visit to our hospital, given that the Skype-meeting turned out successfully.
Relocation services:
Learning Swedish
Applying for your Swedish medical license
Finding accommodation
Relocation
Applying for childcare
Contact with Swedish government agencies
Supporting family members who are moving with you
We will be with you every step of the way in the process and other practical matters in order for you to have the best chances possible to have a great medical career with us.
Are you our new colleague and are you curious about us? Read more here: https://rjl.se/jobb-och-karriar/utbildad-utomlands--trained-abroad/.
Here you can also watch a film, where you get to meet Margriet, who is originally from Netherlands and who now works as a vascular surgeon at Länssjukhuset Ryhov.
Interested? Here's What to Do Next:
To learn more about the position or the clinical environment, please contact:
Maysae Quttineh, Clinic Operations Director: maysae.quttineh@rjl.se
Thorun Frennvall, Medical Management Officer: thorun.frennvall@rjl.se
For questions about the application process or relocation support, reach out to our recruitment specialist, Marsella Üre: marsella.ure@rjl.se
We will be reviewing applications on a rolling basis, so please submit your application today but no later than August 31, 2025. Selection and interviews are ongoing.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Join us in shaping the future of pathology - we look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Get to know more about us: https://rjl.se/jobb-och-karriar/utbildad-utomlands--trained-abroad/
E-post: international.office@rjl.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Region Jönköpings Län
(org.nr 232100-0057), https://rjl.se/jobb-och-karriar/utbildad-utomlands--trained-abroad/ Arbetsplats
Länssjukhuset Ryhov Jobbnummer
9405911