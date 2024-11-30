Patent Engineer to Magna
2024-11-30
At Magna Electronics, we are at the forefront of developing and manufacturing cutting-edge products such as cameras, radars, and control units for modern vehicles. Our mission is to lead the way in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and the future of autonomous cars.
We pride ourselves on fostering a culture that values a think-big attitude, collaboration, responsibility, and continuous development-both in our employees, processes, and products. If your values and ambitions align with ours, you'll find a perfect fit within the Magna family.
About the roleIn the role of Patent Engineer, you will play a central role in protecting our technical innovations.
You will help manage and develop the company's patent portfolio to ensure that our innovations are well protected. This includes conducting patentability analysis and freedom-to-operate investigations to identify opportunities. You will collaborate closely with research and development teams to identify new inventions and ensure they are protected in the best possible way.
Additionally, you will provide advice and training to internal teams on intellectual property issues and best practices to ensure all employees are aware of the importance of intellectual property.
Traveling mainly within Europe to collaborate with colleagues and partners in different countries will be part of your role.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Managing and developing the company's patent portfolio to ensure our innovations are well protected.
Conducting patentability analysis and freedom-to-operate investigations to identify potential risks and opportunities.
Collaborating closely with research and development teams to identify new inventions and ensure they are protected in the best possible way.
Handle inventions, prosecute patent applications and assist in litigation processes together with external patent attorneys.
Providing advice and training to internal teams on intellectual property issues and best practices to ensure all employees are aware of the importance of intellectual property.
QualificationsWe are looking for a curious and dedicated engineer with a passion for technology and innovation. You should have strong analytical skills and attention to detail, and preferably a technology or legal University degree experience in patent work, preferably within the automotive industry, is an advantage. Fluid in English, in speaking and writing, is necessary.
As a person, you are self-motivated and capable of diving deep technically into each case to ensure all aspects are thoroughly analyzed and documented. You have a genuine interest in technology and innovation, and you thrive in a dynamic and innovative environment.
Location: Vårgårda or Linköping
Employment conditions: Full-time employment
Starting date: By agreement
Contact information: if you have any questions regarding the position or recruitment process please contact:Recruiting manager, Greger Pellnor, greger.pellnor@magna.com
orTalent Acquisition Partner, Per Lind, per.lind@magna.com
Last day of application:2025-01-05, continuous selection, position can be filled before last application date.
At Magna, we believe that a diverse workforce is critical to our success. That's why we are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We hire on the basis of experience and qualifications, and in consideration of job requirements, regardless of, in particular, color, ancestry, religion, gender, origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability or gender identity.
