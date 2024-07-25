Patent Engineer
AB Electrolux, Mariestadsfabriken / Juristjobb / Mariestad Visa alla juristjobb i Mariestad
2024-07-25
, Töreboda
, Götene
, Skövde
, Gullspång
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux, Mariestadsfabriken i Mariestad
Join us in taking care of good ideas!
Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2023, Electrolux Group had sales of SEK 134 billion and employed 45,000 people around the world. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.
About the organisation:
At Group Patents we make sure great ideas come to life by ensuring the safety of our intellectual property (IP) rights, through collaborative efforts and in-depth legal knowledge. Being the guardians of our engineers' creations, we deliver the next generation of innovation and competitiveness through business cases and legal frameworks. Now we offer you the opportunity to join us in our journey to shape living for the better!
'Group Patents' is a part of Electrolux's Product Technology team in the Technology, Digital and Sustainability (TDS) organisation. In Group Patents, we collaborate with and support different areas of Electrolux, to prioritize sustainable consumer experiences by making strategic innovation choices.
What you'll do:
As a Patent Engineer in our team, you will be working closely with Patent Attorneys and other Patent engineers, as well as the Product Lines and R&D departments to perform various activities relating to patent searching and patent information, not only limited to patent data but also data from other sources. You work the whole value chain from harvesting, cleaning and merging data to visualize it in relevant reports, making use of the latest tools and techniques available. Also, you play a key role in supporting the Product development projects together with a patent attorney of the relevant area.
In detail, you will:
Act as an interface between R&D and patent attorneys and track ongoing R&D activities in your area
Translate customer needs into search queries and perform expert patent searches, identifying and analyzing relevant patent information, and then create reports for internal stakeholders such as R&D, Product Lines and Group Patents
Review Invention Disclosure submissions and evaluate novelty and inventiveness, based on novelty searches you perform
Contribute to the continuous improvement of the global Group Patents function within Electrolux, working in a team and closely cooperating with the patent attorneys, patent engineers and patent paralegals to deliver outstanding support
Your responsibilities will also include to create, implement and update search methodology related to patent strategies, monitoring and patent alerts Training and supporting colleagues in relation to our patent data platforms, and in the art of searching, are also part of the role. In the team of patent engineers, you will also scan and stay updated on the latest tools on the market and further improve the patent intelligence offering.
Qualifications:
Academic degree in computer science, industrial engineering or equivalent
3+ years of experience in a similar position in intellectual property (patents, designs, trademarks etc.)
Knowledgeable in patent searching and the use of platforms like PatBase, PatSnap, Questel or similar
Full proficiency in English, both verbal and written
Knowledgeable in MS Office 365
Experience with PowerBI would give you an advantage
Soft Skills:
You are able to lead yourself and demonstrates ambition and drive
You are humble and curious, comfortable in requesting information
You have an open mindset and an interest in developing yourself
You are a team player, learning from others and building your network in our multicultural, international organisation
You have a positive attitude and a "can-do mentality"
Where you'll be:
You will be based at our Global headquarters on Kungsholmen in Stockholm, Sweden. Porcia, Italy could also be an option.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family and health friendly benefits
Generous vacation
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Find out more:
Electrolux Group Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Göteborgsvägen 11 (visa karta
)
542 24 MARIESTAD Arbetsplats
AB Electrolux, Mariestadsfabriken Jobbnummer
8812533