Pastry/icecream chef
Glace Corner 2000 AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Glace Corner 2000 AB i Stockholm
We are currently seeking a skilled and experienced pastry chef to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a passion for creating beautiful and delicious desserts, as well as a minimum of two years of experience working in a professional kitchen. You should also enjoy customer service in store.
Responsibilities:
• Create and develop a range of delicious desserts, mostly with icecream.
• Work closely with the head chef to develop new menu items and seasonal offerings.
• Ensure that all desserts are prepared and presented to the highest standards.
• Maintain a clean and organised pastry station.
• Manage inventory and order supplies as needed
• Greet customers in the store and offer great service to them at all times.
Qualifications:
• Minimum of two years of experience working as a pastry chef.
• Strong understanding of baking techniques and pastry artistry.
• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines.
• Excellent time management and organisational skills.
• Ability to work well in a team environment as well as indepentently.
• Must have excellent attention to detail and a passion for creating beautiful and delicious desserts.
If you are a talented and experienced pastry chef who is passionate about your craft, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you are the perfect fit for our team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-15
E-post: oskarpitre@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Ansökan Pastry/icecream chef". Arbetsgivare Glace Corner 2000 AB
(org.nr 556334-4075)
Birkagatan 8 (visa karta
)
113 36 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Oskar P oskarpitre@gmail.com 0707396579 Jobbnummer
7820500