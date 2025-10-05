Pastry Chef/Baker
2025-10-05
Bullarbyn Bageri is a small, artisanal international bakery in Malmö, where we showcase different home-style European baking traditions with focus on quality of ingredients, taste and execution. We are located in central Malmö (Rörsjöstaden).
Because of an increasing demand for our pastries we are looking for a talented pastry chef/baker. We are looking for someone who is passionate about artisanal baking and creating pastries from organic, artisanal ingredients.
We are looking for an experienced, passionate and curious person, that is really willing to develop the place with us and learn together. We're looking for someone that has at least 1 year of experience in different types of leavened pastries (laminated is a must), creams and techniques. A sourdough bread baking knowledge will be a plus. It is a must that a candidate speaks fluent english and is a good communicator. Ideal candidate for us has a positive spirit and attitude towards working, is bursting with ideas and wants to bring them to the table. It is important to remember that this job is fast-paced and requires a good discipline.
We are offering 80%, 90% or full time position (5 days a week) with a salary adjusted to the experience, at least 180 sek/h. The work includes weekends, in rotation and cooperation with the head baker. The salary can be higher, depending on experience of the candidate. We would love to offer an unlimited time contract, with optional 3-months trial period.
We want a person to start working mid November/beginning of December.
If this sounds like you, please send an application in English via given e-mail describing your story and motivation and please attach your CV. Please state if you'd like to be employed 80%, 90% or 100% of time. If you have any additional questions call +46761607697.
E-post: marta@bullarbyn.se
Amiralsgatan 18
)
