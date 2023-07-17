Pasta Chef to Basta Borlänge
Basta is a modern trattoria that stands at the crossroads between the fantastic Italian cuisine and the vibrant city. We offer trendy meeting places for the quality-conscious guest and all our restaurants are full many days a week. We attract families with children, friends who want to have a pre-drink and colleagues who go to after work.
Within our organization, we have understood that happy employees spread joy, well-being and motivation, which we promote through clarity as an employer, present managers, fair conditions and application of collective agreements. We have a strong "we-feeling" that is about doing this together and we promote a great commitment among our employees who we call the Basta family.
We are looking for a pasta chef with at least 2 years of experience. You have passion for the profession and raw materials and are good at collaborating. We are a young company undergoing expansion and offer great career opportunities for those who want to develop together with us.
As a colleague, you have the ability to inspire and coach your employees by being a good role model. You are spurred on by a fast pace, high demands and you are prepared to work when needed.
The recruitment work takes place continuously during the application period.
Welcome with your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-17
