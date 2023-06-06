Passive Infrastructure Design Engineer
Join our team as a Passive Infrastructure Engineer at the prestigious Northvolt ETT Gigafactory! In this role, you'll be responsible for maintaining, developing, and operating the critical passive infrastructure that drives our cutting-edge facility. Collaborating closely with the Global IT team, you'll also play a key role in supporting and maintaining the active network.
To excel in this position, you'll need a deep understanding and hands-on experience in maintaining highly diverse and complex IT infrastructure environments. Your expertise will ensure that our Factory Network meets the exacting needs of our business while adhering to the highest standards of technical operations, design, and capabilities. As we strive for excellence in cleanliness, uptime, quality, production efficiency, and traceability, you'll collaborate with our global network engineering team to implement both proven technologies and innovative solutions.
Help us revolutionize the future of manufacturing and be part of a dynamic team driving innovation in the industry. Your contributions will shape the foundation of our operations and help us achieve unparalleled success.
Key responsibilities:
• Maintain, develop, and operate the passive infrastructure at Northvolt ETT Gigafactory.
• Support and collaborate with the Global IT team for active network maintenance and operation.
• Ensure technical operations and design of Factory Network meet business needs and standards.
• Collaborate with the global network engineering team for implementing proven and innovative technologies.
• Design, review, and implement new passive network infrastructure.
• Develop and maintain IT and passive networks in the factory.
• Review engineering design documentation and develop procedures and instructions.
• Commission new active and passive networks.
• Provide feedback and participate in knowledge transfer workshops.
• Estimate maintenance costs and contribute to technical improvement meetings.
• Maintain and update documentation.
• Educate others on documentation-related topics.
• Represent the client during site inspections.
• Contribute to creating KPIs and ensuring a safe work environment.
• On-call duty and travel as required.
We believe that you have :
• Educational background in Engineering, IT, or other relevant educational background
• 3+ years of experience within the passive network in complex Industries or municipality systems.
• 3+ years in the design and development of passive networks in complex Industries or municipality system
• Passionate about solving complex problems with technology in a simple yet innovative way
Specific skills:
• Excellent written and oral English proficiency.
• Strong expertise in managing extensive documentation.
• Thrives in high-pressure situations and meets tight deadlines.
• Collaborative team player with the ability to work independently.
• Adapts well to high-profile and international environments.
• Exceptional communication skills for effective interaction with team members, contractors, vendors, authorities, and auditors.
Bonus points for:
• Excellent communication skills with a friendly personality.
• Highly organized and results-driven, capable of managing stakeholders in high-pressure situations.
• Service-minded and dedicated to fostering a great working environment.
• Strong cultural fit understanding, adapting to various situations.
• Demonstrates determination and perseverance in finding optimal solutions.
• Possesses a can-do attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit.
• Embraces flexibility, friendliness, motivation for challenges, grit, and a sense of humour.
• Passionate and purpose-driven, contributing to a more sustainable future.
• Exhibits a strong work ethic, multitasking ability, analytical thinking, attention to detail, and problem-solving skills.
• Excellent communication skills for seamless collaboration with team members, contractors, vendors, authorities, and auditors.
Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.
To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.
Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our gigafactory Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun. Ersättning
