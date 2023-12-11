Parts Specialist
2023-12-11
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you looking for something challenging with a lot of variety, and with the responsibility to manage your own work situation? Then look no further than to our Parts Specialists team.
Join our team
You will become part of a great team of Parts Specialists with a high customer focus, always willing to help each other and our customers. Epiroc and this department have an internal focus on people and feedback. This will ensure that our colleagues grow together with Epiroc.
Your mission
As a Parts Specialist, you will work with parts preparation and parts pricing. When working with parts preparation, your objective will be to transfer product design information to spare parts information, creating an important foundation for our parts and services business. By following our guidelines, we select which parts are set up as spare parts and then register and manage the spare parts in our Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system: M3, and our Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) system: Teamcenter.
Your profile
You have a bachelor's degree, preferably in Engineering combined with Business Economics or in digital analytics. If lacking a formal education - then you should have a proven track record of performance in your current position. If you are up for challenging yourself by entering a position where you will receive support from colleagues but also face high demands on yourself to learn new skills and steer your own tasks, this could be something for you.
You have the ability to understand a product bill of material, and knowledge of value-adding features of our spare parts is needed in this position. As we handle large amounts of articles and data, your ability to analyze and understand how to automate work tasks will be of high importance. We are currently using Robotic Process Automation for some tasks, so previous experience within this or driving automation of tasks will be valued.
As you will work in a global environment, an excellent command of the English language is needed, as well as good skills in MS Office, mainly Excel. Familiarity with the systems we use every day such as ACIGN, M3, Teamcenter, and PricePoint is an advantage.
As a person, you have a structured way of working, and you are a team player with great communication skills. You are dedicated, systematic, and have a strong customer focus.
Location
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden.
Livet på Epiroc
När du blir en del av Epiroc kan du förvänta dig en atmosfär av kreativitet, innovation och mångfald. Du kommer att vara en del av en grupp skickliga och hjälpsamma kollegor som alla lever efter våra kärnvärden: samarbete, engagemang och innovation. Vi arbetar i en global miljö med över 113 nationaliteter.
Förutom att vi har en kultur som kännetecknas av utveckling i kombination med en bra balans mellan arbete och fritid, finns det några saker som gör oss lite extra stolta över att arbeta på Epiroc:
* Globala karriärmöjligheter.
* Epiroc University, för din egen kompetensutveckling.
* Samhällsengagemang.
* Förmånspaket, som bland annat inkluderar flexibel arbetstid och bonus.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible. Last day to apply for this position is 2023.08.20.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Anders Flodman, anders.flodman@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment specialist Maria Roseen, maria.x.roseen@external.epiroc.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-10
