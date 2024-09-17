Parts Planner | Jefferson Wells | Gothenburg
Are you passionate about logistics, technology, and the automotive industry? We at Jefferson Wells are looking for a dedicated Parts Planner to join our client's team in Gothenburg for an exciting consulting assignment. If you have a background in logistics, transport, and industrial engineering and want to work in a fast-paced environment, this could be the perfect opportunity for you. Apply today and take your career to the next level with us at Jefferson Wells!
Location: Gothenburg
Start Date: ASAP
Assignment Duration: Until December 31, 2024
About the Role as Parts Planner:
As a Parts Planner at Jefferson Wells, working with our automotive client in Gothenburg, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the seamless flow of materials and parts for testing and development within the Connected Experience software test team. You will manage orders, handle materials, and collaborate with various departments and suppliers to support the creation and maintenance of test objects.
Your key responsibilities will include:
* Managing order intake and placing orders.
* Coordinating with suppliers to ensure timely delivery.
* Overseeing inventory and material handling.
* Improving communication and transparency within the team.
* Planning and coordinating resources for hardware testing.
* Developing and refining processes to enhance value flow.
* Handling test object hardware for software testing.
Who We Are Looking For:
We are seeking a motivated individual who thrives in a logistics and planning role, with a strong attention to detail and the ability to work in a fast-paced, evolving industry. The right candidate is a team player who is comfortable taking responsibility and driving improvements.
Requirements:
* Bachelor's degree in Engineering (preferably in Logistics, Transport, or Industrial Engineering).
* Valid European driver's license (B).
* Fluent in English (written and spoken).
Personal Qualities:
* Excellent communication skills.
* Responsible and proactive.
* Strong team collaboration abilities.
* High level of engagement and commitment.
About Jefferson Wells:
Jefferson Wells is part on Manpower Group and we are the global leader in accelerating careers and propelling business growth across Finance, Engineering, purchasing, communication, marketing. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells you will have access to a career network with thousands of colleagues within your field.
Application:
We do not accept applications by e-mail. Send in your application as soon as possible. The applications will be evaluated continuously.
