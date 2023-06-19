Parts Engineer, Business Parts Support
2023-06-19
At Volvo Construction Equipment, we are driven by the idea that we will lead the way towards developing a world that is cleaner, smarter and more connected, and we do this through talented employees, imagination and technological innovation. With our mission "Building tomorrow" as our guiding star, Volvo CE is heading up a major technology shift. With a global presence, we are passionate pioneers who walk the talk about bringing concrete sustainable solutions to the world today and for the generations to come.
Therefore, we actively look for solutions that improve our customers business and our own. Being open-minded and sharing our knowledge is part of our culture. By joining us also means joining some of the sharpest brains in the industry. We strive for a diverse and inclusive work environment where you can bring your true unique self to work every day. We are passionate about sharing ideas, discovering diverse perspectives and new cultures.
Are you our new Parts Engineer? Are you inspired by helping others to success? Are you a structured person with a strong customer focus and great communication skills?
If you recognize yourself, keep reading!
This is us, your new colleagues
You will work in a high performing team with long experience in the aftermarket. We are customer oriented and always striving to improve ourselves and our work. We support each other and have fun together. Our daily work is to support regions and internal Volvo CE stakeholders with requests regarding spare parts and parts for commercial initiatives. We also work with feedback from the market and analyze data from our support system as well as remove spare parts at the end of its life cycle.
Role description
As a Parts Engineer for Business part support, you will give efficient and timely support to our regions and internal functions supporting commercial initiatives. This is done in close collaboration with Technical Product Owners and Project Managers in both commercial projects, and work done in the line function, as well as working in our case handling system and act upon requests. You will cover several different machines and models and thus have the possibility to improve your understanding of a wide range of products and functions within our construction equipment. Updating and removing spare parts will be a part of your daily work and you will learn how to interpret customer and project needs and make adjustments accordingly.
You will capture feedback given from the market and turn into continuous improvement work. To give feedback to our internal departments for improvements and development is also part of the role as Parts Engineer Business Parts Support.
Who are you?
We believe that you are curious, open-minded and achievement driven. You have a customer focus mindset and have an interest helping internal stakeholders and supporting our end customers. You have good communication skills and have persistence and structure to manage your daily work since the role handles several cases at the same time. You have experience of agile ways of working.
We are working in a global and diverse environment. You should enjoy collaboration, have cultural awareness and see the strengths in people 's differences.
You already know or like to learn and understand required IS/IT systems.
You have a university degree in engineering or similar work experiences with internal courses, technical knowledge and/or experience or equivalent.
You speak the language which is relevant to the operational needs of the role locally, as well as English language fluently for global communication in a both physical & virtual environment.
Are we a perfect match?
So, if you are a person who is customer driven, structured and like to drive things forward together with other people? Then we are hoping to hear from you!
