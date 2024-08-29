Parts BI Development & Analysis Manager
This is us, your new colleagues
Are you passionate about business intelligence and analytics? Do you want to drive, develop and play a vital role in building an understanding of our customers and our business in a high pace business environment?
This position is included in the Parts Commercial team within Volvo Trucks Parts & Services function. Our geographical scope includes 5 out of 7 Sales Areas in total for Volvo Trucks and consist of Europe, International and China. The mission of Parts Commercial is to drive and develop Volvo Trucks Parts business and Sales Channels, to increase revenue, profit and a premium brand experience. One of the foundations to fulfill our mission is to be able to analyze our parts business and define potentials in how and where we can grow our business. For this role we are looking for an individual that will be an expert in business intelligence and data analytics with the ability to analyze our parts business as well as developing and promoting business intelligence tools suited for the used needs.
We offer you a position with great responsibility and accountability. This position will be challenging, but we promise you that it is very developing, both professionally and personally. You will be a key contributor in Volvo Trucks parts business growth.
We can also promise you that your network will expand. You will work in a highly commercial environment as well as in a high pace business environment with Sales Areas and Markets. This will give you knowledge about different functions, areas and hopefully some new friends.
We are a gender and culturally diverse team which has defined Accountability, Respect and Teamwork as some of our most crucial values. Work life balance is important for us, and we offer a flexible workplace. We are also a team with great humor which has fun together!
Role description
As Parts Business Intelligence Manager your mission is to support markets and internal stakeholders in enhancing business performance through:
* Business intelligence and appropriate tools
* Data driven insights
* Potential calculations
* Reports and analysis
Key deliveries:
* Strategic roadmap for development of parts BI-portfolio
* Execution plan with focused areas and implementation of agreed activities
* New and enhanced solutions to secure future parts BI needs
* Business analysis, follow up and reports to support users and management
* Training and coaching to Sales Areas, Markets and other primary users of BI-solutions
Who are you?
We see a future with you as a colleague who can find energy in working in a team with a strong passion and commitment in everything we do and always striving to make a difference with our achievements.
We highly value persons with an open and a can-do attitude that are flexible and have a good ability to take own initiatives. We look for you that have strong analytical and problem-solving mindset and the ability to build data models and standard reports from scratch. You need to have good skills in communication and stakeholder management. We also believe that you are very solution oriented and find defining ways of working and identifying new solutions to be a positive challenge. You should have experience in networking with stakeholders, bringing them together to collaborate, developing opportunities and driving change.
Qualifications
* University degree in business, engineering, statistics, related field or equivalent experience
* Achievement in 3 -5 years of experience in industry. Heavy duty or automotive field, service market or retail is a strong merit
* Advanced analytical and data gathering skills
* Experience using BI languages to manipulate data and draw insight from large and complex data sets
* Experience of applied machine learning and AI is an advantage
* Experience in the following systems and tools knowledge is an advantage; Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft Azure, Python or equivalent, QlikView
* Excellent English written and verbal communication skills
This position reports to the Director Parts Commercial within Volvo Trucks Parts & Services and is based in Gothenburg, Sweden. The position requires some occasional travelling.
Are we the perfect match?
Are you ready to step into the future? Apply today and join us on the journey!
Send your application as soon as possible. We will be screening applications continuously. Don't hesitate to call if you have any questions.
Curious and having some questions? Call us!Johan Kinnander, Director Parts Commercial, +46 73 9021129
Sandra Smith, People & Culture Partner, +46 73 9028867
