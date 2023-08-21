Parts and Service Engineering Management Positions
We are looking for five leaders to be part of Parts & Service Engineering management team.
If you lead by example, respect, and empower individuals, you are curious to constantly learn about new technology, driven by your analytical and creative side to find the best solution for our customers. Volvo Penta has an exciting opportunity for you!
Global Parts and Services is an organization supporting both Volvo Penta's Marine and Industrial segments. Our ambition is to accelerate development within new service areas as well as driving and developing the current parts business.
Our department, Parts & Service Engineering, is developing competence and abilities for Volvo Penta's Service Market workshops. Our tools and information are used by thousands of engineers and technicians all around the world, every day, supporting our customers in high uptime and excellent service.
Who are you?
A leader who can create engagement, trust, and communicate with clarity. You have ability to be customer and solution focused, while working to secure digital media for our technicians and engineers. You love challenges, have a can-do attitude with passion for innovation.
Available roles
Director Service Engineering and Competence
As our Director of Service Engineering and Competence, you will lead a team of 8-12 persons in supporting Volvo Penta's business partners with technical competence by developing methods and technical documentation to be used in workshops or competence development activities.
We want you to be the driver of our workshop process and setting competence requirements of technicians working with Volvo Penta products. Working in a close network with both product development and service market, you will have the possibility to secure that technicians continue to be in the forefront of technical competence.
REQUIRED SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
Volvo Penta product knowledge
Workshop/technician experience to relay user needs
Deep networking skills with user, markets, and customers
Strategically acquiring of new competences in new technologies
Director Graphics and Media
As our Director of Graphics and Media, you will lead a team of 6-8 persons in supporting Parts and Service Engineering with development of digital media such as videos, visualizations, extended reality, and e-learnings as well as packaging content and providing competence updates to our Service Market Network.
REQUIRED SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
Digital ecosystems
Practice in graphical technologies
Competence development experience
Networking
Director Project Engineering Support
As our Director of Project Engineering Support, you will lead a team of 5-6 persons in supporting our department with analyzing projects, developing project requirements and resource planning, through networking with Service Markets, Project Managers, Product Planning and Product Development.
REQUIRED SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
Project management
Resource management
Target and requirement documentation
Networking
Director ESW Distribution and Engineering
As our Director of ESW Distribution and Engineering (Embedded Software), you will lead a team of 8-10 persons in development and ownership of our current and future diagnostic capabilities as well as developing and manage the software distribution processes and tools for production.
The team works in close cooperation with Volvo Group IT and Volvo Penta Technology in developing business requirements. This means analyzing projects and document development tasks for the development team at Volvo Group IT. The team also maintains a line organization responsibility for the tools and processes we develop.
REQUIRED SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
Volvo ESW process
Diagnostic tools and capabilities
Volvo production tools
Volvo Penta electrical architecture
Director Digital Authoring
As our Director of Digital Authoring, you will lead a team of 12-15 persons in supporting Parts & Service Engineering with authoring of digital content such as installation instructions, operator's information, repair instructions, training information and spare parts information. You will be in the forefront driving our digitalization journey and need to have an interest in exploring digital business and developing our documentation strategy in digital ecosystems.
REQUIRED SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
Digitalization and digital ecosystems
Product Data Management / Product Life Cycle Management
Networking skills and value flow oriented
Volvo documentation systems and processes
Curious and have some questions? Please give us a call or send us an email:
Anders Rand, Vice President Parts & Service Engineering, anders.rand@volvo.com
, +46 739 025204
