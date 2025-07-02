Partnership Manager Netherlands
We know it, you know it. Most companies ramble on about purpose and making the world a better place. And pretty often it feels a bit... well, forced. But we'd like to think that our story is special for real.
Our founders, Shadi Bitar and Ninos Malki, came to Sweden from Syria when they were kids. Books became their compass, guiding them through the maze of life, and helping them shape their destinies in a new world.
Their dream was bold: What if they could unlock the world of books for everyone, making knowledge and inspiration accessible to all? Fast forward a few years, and the tale of Nextory was born.
At Nextory, we've crafted a revolutionary monthly subscription that empowers our users to devour books like never before, be it through reading or listening. It's not just a product; it's a passport to endless adventure and enlightenment.
And now, we're on the hunt for our Partnership Manager focusing on the Netherlands - someone who shares our passion for making the world a happier place by enriching lives through the joy of reading. Join our extraordinary team, and together, let's craft a future where each day unfolds like a chapter of discovery and every book unlocks a richer life.
Who are we looking for?
As our new Partnership Manager Netherlands, you'll be at the forefront of developing strategic collaborations and building long-term relationships in one of our most important markets. With a strong commercial mindset and a passion for growth, you'll drive partnerships and campaign initiatives that make a real impact.
This position is based in Stockholm and reports directly to the Head of Sales & Partnerships, but will occasionally require travel to the Netherlands to meet with local partners.
In this role, you are responsible for:
Developing and managing strategic partnerships to build long-term collaboration in the Dutch market
Identifying and leveraging growth opportunities through business development and prospecting
Planning and executing campaigns in close collaboration with partners and our internal marketing team
Maintaining strong partner relationships and executing on a clear growth strategy
Contributing to sales and conversion targets by signing new key (A-level) partners
WHO YOU ARE:
We're looking for someone who brings the right mix of experience, drive and team spirit. Someone who's excited to make things happen and keen to grow with us. Here's what we think would make you a great fit:
2 years of demonstrated success in sales, business development, or managing strategic partnerships ideally within a digital or fast-moving environment
Self-driven and motivated to take full ownership of the Dutch market
A natural relationship builder who enjoys working collaboratively across teams
Native-level Dutch and strong communication skills in English
Proficiency in additional Scandinavian languages is a valuable advantage
If you're a proactive and curious team player who loves creating commercial value through strong partnerships and want to play a key role in shaping Nextory's presence in the Netherlands - this is the role for you!
WORK ENVIRONMENT AND IMPORTANT DETAILS
At Nextory, we believe a strong and inclusive culture is key to our success - and that culture flourishes when we meet and collaborate in person as much as possible. That's why we spend the majority of the working time at our beautiful office!
We are based in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in Paris and Bangalore. Our hybrid work policy includes four days in the office and Wednesdays as a work-from-home day.
Please note that a six month probationary period applies.
COME JOIN US!
At Nextory, our mission is to bring the magic of reading to life. If you're excited about joining us on this journey and are ready to elevate partnerships to new heights, we want to hear from you!
