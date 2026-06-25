Partnership Coordinator to Airmee
Airmiz AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Airmiz AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Jönköping
, Göteborg
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Who we are 🚚
Airmee is a rapidly scaling last-mile logistics platform, backed by Bonnier Capital and other leading investors. We're on a strong growth trajectory — from SEK 362M revenue in 2024 to +SEK 600M projected in 2025 (meaning an annual growth rate of approx. 70%), with a clear plan to reach profitability in 2026.
You'll join a high-ownership, fast-moving environment: large enough to operate at real scale, yet flexible and lean enough that you can make a visible impact quickly. 🚀
We build the best delivery experience in the world by making logistics faster, smarter, and more sustainable. At Airmee, no task is beneath anyone — leaders lead through daily execution, high ownership, and clear accountability.
🚚 About the role
This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to build a career in logistics and operations while taking on increasing responsibility in a fast-growing company.
As a Partner Coordinator at Airmee, you'll play a role in ensuring our delivery network runs smoothly and efficiently. You will be the go-to contact for selected last mile and linehaul carriers, making sure they receive the support, information, and coordination needed to deliver great service. You'll be a part of our Carrier Management team and work closely with other Partner coordinators and the Partnership Manager to support both daily operations and planning activities.
🎯 Key responsibilities:
Act as the point of contact for a selection of our last mile and linehaul carriers, ensuring they receive timely support and information
Monitor daily performance and service quality using dashboards and KPIs, and share insights with both carriers and internal teams
Collaborate with Dispatch and other teams to quickly resolve issues related to delays, damages, or customer complaints
Assist in capacity planning by aligning vehicle supply with both short-term fluctuations and long-term forecasts
Ensure scheduling and shift templates are accurate and up to date, and help fill gaps through close coordination with carrier partners
Support the onboarding of new carriers and ensure compliance with Airmee's standards, Code of Conduct, and operational routines
👀 Who are we looking for?
We're looking for someone who thrives in a fast-paced, operational environment and enjoys working collaboratively to solve problems and keep things running smoothly.
You're detail-oriented and structured, but flexible enough to adapt when plans change.
You have a natural sense of ownership and take initiative to improve day-to-day operations.
With communication skills, you build trust with both internal teams and external partners.
Being data-minded, you use insights to guide decisions and drive performance forward.
Requirements:
Experience in logistics, customer support, operations or similar.
Fluency in Swedish or English.
Good Excel skills
Are You Ready to Take the Next Step in Your Career?
Submit your application today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7970462-2070643". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Airmiz AB
(org.nr 559030-8663), https://careers.airmee.com
Kungsgatan 44 (visa karta
)
111 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Airmee Jobbnummer
9978729