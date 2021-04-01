Partner Support coordinator - Youcruit AB - Butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm
Partner Support coordinator
Youcruit AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-01
Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Youcruit AB i Stockholm
Our Client is an American public multinational corporation that develops, manufactures, licenses, and supports a wide range of products and services predominantly related to computing through its various product divisions.
Its most profitable products have come to dominate the commercial office suite market, and the company's operating system, which has achieved near ubiquity in the desktop computer market. The company has also diversified in recent years into the video game industry as well as into the consumer electronics and digital services market.
Partner Support & Development
The Partner Development & Support role is an exciting role with multiple interactions both internally within our customers organization (Sweden, Western Europe & Corporate) and externally - meeting new and existing partners and helping the Partner team and their partners in developing their business.
The role is a critical support/backoffice function supporting them and their partners in the day-to-day business.
Three key areas of responsibility:
Partner Development Support
Works closely with the Partner Development Managers, supporting them and their partners with key business processes and escalations. The goal is to drive partner enablement and business growth based on their partners' strengths and priorities.
Partner Programs Champ
Maintains a good knowledge about the Partner programs.
Supports the broader Partner Organization in navigating the partner programs.
Partner onboarding
Meets with new partner prospects telling the story of how to partner with our customer when a new client starts a corporation.
Guides new partners into the Partner program.
Ensure partner enablement - pointing partners to learning opportunities.
Guide partners in building solutions and offerings by pointing them to the right resources.
A great candidate is
Fluent in English and Swedish
Great at teamwork, enjoys working with virtual teams across functions and geographies.
Structured and organized with the capacity of managing multiple tasks at the same time.
Has a problem-solving mentality leveraging internal and/or external resources.
Experience with technology platforms and solutions with a reasonable level of proficiency
The candidates we are looking for are fluent in Swedish and English, only candidates with a Swedish work permit already in place will be taken into consideration and you must have relevant experience.
The position is going to be based at our clients' Swedish office in Stockholm.
All applications and CV's must be submitted in English in order to be taken into consideration. Please e-mail head of recruitment Nordics, stein.dale@venezu.no for questions regarding the position.
About Venezu: we are a temp and recruitment agency that works exclusively with B2B companies in the ICT industry. We focus on the Nordic market and we are looking for motivated and skilled candidates that fit the innovative and can-do environment of our customers.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Fast anställning tills vidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-01
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-16
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
YouCruit AB
Jobbnummer
5670792
Youcruit AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-01
Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Youcruit AB i Stockholm
Our Client is an American public multinational corporation that develops, manufactures, licenses, and supports a wide range of products and services predominantly related to computing through its various product divisions.
Its most profitable products have come to dominate the commercial office suite market, and the company's operating system, which has achieved near ubiquity in the desktop computer market. The company has also diversified in recent years into the video game industry as well as into the consumer electronics and digital services market.
Partner Support & Development
The Partner Development & Support role is an exciting role with multiple interactions both internally within our customers organization (Sweden, Western Europe & Corporate) and externally - meeting new and existing partners and helping the Partner team and their partners in developing their business.
The role is a critical support/backoffice function supporting them and their partners in the day-to-day business.
Three key areas of responsibility:
Partner Development Support
Works closely with the Partner Development Managers, supporting them and their partners with key business processes and escalations. The goal is to drive partner enablement and business growth based on their partners' strengths and priorities.
Partner Programs Champ
Maintains a good knowledge about the Partner programs.
Supports the broader Partner Organization in navigating the partner programs.
Partner onboarding
Meets with new partner prospects telling the story of how to partner with our customer when a new client starts a corporation.
Guides new partners into the Partner program.
Ensure partner enablement - pointing partners to learning opportunities.
Guide partners in building solutions and offerings by pointing them to the right resources.
A great candidate is
Fluent in English and Swedish
Great at teamwork, enjoys working with virtual teams across functions and geographies.
Structured and organized with the capacity of managing multiple tasks at the same time.
Has a problem-solving mentality leveraging internal and/or external resources.
Experience with technology platforms and solutions with a reasonable level of proficiency
The candidates we are looking for are fluent in Swedish and English, only candidates with a Swedish work permit already in place will be taken into consideration and you must have relevant experience.
The position is going to be based at our clients' Swedish office in Stockholm.
All applications and CV's must be submitted in English in order to be taken into consideration. Please e-mail head of recruitment Nordics, stein.dale@venezu.no for questions regarding the position.
About Venezu: we are a temp and recruitment agency that works exclusively with B2B companies in the ICT industry. We focus on the Nordic market and we are looking for motivated and skilled candidates that fit the innovative and can-do environment of our customers.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Fast anställning tills vidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-01
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-16
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
YouCruit AB
Jobbnummer
5670792