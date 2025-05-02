Partner Success Manager
2025-05-02
Join Airmee - We Are Looking for a Partner Success Manager!
Do you thrive in a dynamic and fast-growing organization? Do you have the ability to combine analytical thinking with operational execution? We are now looking for a driven Partner success manager to ensure our delivery network is on top. If you're ready to take your career to the next level and contribute to creating the best delivery experience in the world - this is the role for you!
About Airmee
Airmee is a tech driven last mile company that serves e-commerce companies in Sweden and Denmark, with the market's highest delivery quality and customer satisfaction. We work to create the best delivery experience by optimizing logistics to be as efficient and environmentally friendly as possible. Our technical platform drives our logistics operations to ensure that thousands of consumers receive their deliveries on time every day. At Airmee, you'll have the opportunity to work in a rapidly growing company where innovation and sustainability are in focus. We offer a challenging and developmental role with significant responsibility and a unique opportunity to shape the future of logistics. Together, we strive to create the best and most sustainability delivery option in the Nordics.
About the role
As a Partner success manager at Airmee, you'll play a key role in ensuring our delivery network runs smoothly and efficiently. You will be the go-to contact for selected last mile and linehaul carriers, making sure they receive the support, information, and coordination needed to deliver great service. You'll be a part of our Carrier Management team and work closely with other Partner success managers and the Partnership Manager to balance day-to-day needs with long-term planning.
Your responsibilities:
Act as the main point of contact for a selection of our last mile and linehaul carriers, ensuring they receive timely support and information
Monitor daily performance and service quality using dashboards and KPIs, and share insights with both carriers and internal teams
Collaborate with Dispatch and other teams to quickly resolve issues related to delays, damages, or customer complaints
Assist in capacity planning by aligning vehicle supply with both short-term fluctuations and long-term forecasts
Ensure scheduling and shift templates are accurate and up to date, and help fill gaps through close coordination with carrier partners
Support the onboarding of new carriers and ensure compliance with Airmee's standards, Code of Conduct, and operational routines
Who are we looking for?
We're looking for someone who thrives in a fast-paced, operational environment and enjoys working collaboratively to solve problems and keep things running smoothly. You're detail-oriented and structured, but flexible enough to adapt when plans change. You have a natural sense of ownership and take initiative to improve day-to-day operations. With strong communication skills, you build trust with both internal teams and external partners. Being data-minded, you use insights to guide decisions and drive performance forward.
Requirements:
University degree in economics, management, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.
Experience from a similar role or, with logistics and/or carriers.
Fluency in Swedish and English.
Advanced Excel skills
Are You Ready to Take the Next Step in Your Career?
