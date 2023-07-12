Partner Marketing Manager - Technology Partners
2023-07-12
Partner Marketing Manager - Technology Partners
Do you want to work in a growing, innovative company with a strong focus on people and culture? Are you passionate about strategic marketing to support partners with their challenges and needs? Have a look at this opportunity! We are now looking for a Marketing Manager for our technology partners to join our team in Lund.
Who is your future team?
Partner Marketing and Programs is a unit part of the Partner & End Customer Marketing team, responsible for generating demand and strengthening relationships & loyalty from Axis customers and partners. The Partner Marketing and Programs team plays an important role in supporting continued long-term loyalty and business growth with all partners in our eco system, from distributors and system integrators to A&E consultants and technology partners. The team consists of highly skilled marketers responsible for marketing strategies and initiatives to and with our partners across the globe. With focus on ease-of-doing-business with Axis, the team proactively works to strengthen the partner experience, loyalty, and revenue contribution with partners.
What you'll do here as Partner Marketing Manager - Technology Partners?
As Partner Marketing Manager - Technology Partners, you are responsible for planning and driving global marketing initiatives to and with our technology partners and external developers. By building a deep understanding of our technology partners' needs and the support and services Axis offer, you will act as the expert on how to effectively communicate with and drive marketing initiatives to and with the target group.
You will work closely with our global program managers to set goals and deliver on activities to support the success of Axis and our partners. As Axis is a global company, you will collaborate with our sales regions, coordinating and supporting them to ensure smooth activation of marketing activities across all markets.
Who are we looking for?
To be successful in this role, we believe you have:
Extensive experience within strategic marketing or communication
Experience from companies with complex offerings and international markets
Prior experience from marketing or sales within IT/technology companies
Strong communication skills - able to make complex information easy to understand
Ability to focus and structure your work into clear action plans
*
Informal leadership and interpersonal skills to lead virtual teams
Fluent in English
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
Comfortable with leading and driving projects in a virtual organization
Enthusiastic, open-minded, sociable and a great team player
Have a passion for technology and marketing
What Axis have to offer
At Axis, you will be working within an international organization surrounded by enthusiastic people in an open-minded and innovative culture. We are growing rapidly and take great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. Welcome to take part in our story of success!
We want you to enjoy working with us! Therefore, we offer great benefits, e.g., flexible working hours, breakfast every day, classic Swedish fika on Fridays, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances, your very own Axis bicycle and relocation assistance if needed - just to name a few.
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Welcome to send you application!
In case of questions, please reach out to the recruiting manager, Karin Brits, Director Partner & End Customer Marketing -
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during the summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible! With that said we want to wish you a fantastic summer! Ersättning
