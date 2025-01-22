Partner Manager Associate
What We DoSwiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With an industry-leading AI-powered platform at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
Who We Are Tech company at heart - purpose in our DNA. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled Partner Manager Associate.
About The Role:As a Partner Manager Associate at Flower, you will be responsible for ensuring the success and satisfaction of our partners throughout their journey using our energy optimization services. You will be the primary point of contact for our partners, responsible for building, maintaining, and expanding relationships. Your role will involve managing partner onboarding and ongoing support, as well as identifying new opportunities for upselling and deeper collaboration.
As we are operating in a fast-paced and innovative environment, your tasks will vary over time, and enjoying cross-collaboration with people in other teams will be key to figuring out the best solutions.
What You'll Do:
Serve as the primary point of contact for our signed partners, building strong relationships and understanding their unique needs and objectives.
Implement and manage onboarding processes for new partners, ensuring a smooth transition and adoption of our services.
Identify upselling opportunities to deepen the business cooperation between Flower and our partners.
Analyze partner feedback through surveys and meetings to identify strategic improvement opportunities.
Act as an advocate for our partners, communicating their feedback and requirements to relevant teams at Flower to drive product enhancements and improvements.
Measure and follow up on Partner Satisfaction related to Flower's services and commitments.
Who You Are:
A strong initiative taker who is comfortable working independently as well as part of a tightknit team.
Someone with experience working with SaaS platforms or in the energy sector is a strong advantage.
Someone who can spearhead simultaneous projects and thrives in a fast-paced environment.
A structured people's person to whom relationship building comes naturally.
Has a background in Management, Marketing, Tech or similar field.
Fluent in both Swedish and English.
Have at least 2 years of previous experience in similar roles.
Previous experience with CRM tools.
LocationOur beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
ApplyOur corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English.Throughout the recruitment process you will meet with the People &Talent Partner, Lead of Partner Management, VP of Commercial, and our CEO.
We look forward to hearing from you!
