Partner Management & Sales Support (Cloud & AI Focus)

SkillHuset Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg
2026-01-29


Job Summary We are seeking a proactive and organized temporary employee to support our Cloud & AI Partner Management, Deal Execution, Business Operations, and Sales Enablement activities. The ideal initiatives.
Key Responsibilities
Cloud & AI Partner Management
Coordinate scheduling and logistics for meetings and activities with Cloud & AI technology partners.

Organize and support meetings with key Cloud & AI partner stakeholders.

Plan, coordinate, and execute internal events involving Cloud & AI partners and customers.
Cloud & AI Deal Execution
Provide administrative support for Cloud & AI deal-related tasks.

Assist with Cloud & AI deal registration processes to ensure timely and accurate submission.
Business Operations
Track and report on the top 10 Cloud & AI business opportunities, maintaining up-to-date records.

Monitor and maintain oversight of Cloud & AI sales figures and related data.

Coordinate and execute administrative work for events and activities related to Cloud & AI.
Sales Enablement
Drive event attendance and participation, particularly for Cloud & AI-focused events and initiatives.

Ensure effective follow-up after events to maximize Cloud & AI sales enablement outcomes.

Qualifications
Experience in administrative support, project coordination, or a similar role.

Familiarity with Cloud & AI solutions, technologies, and partner ecosystems is an advantage.

Excellent organizational and communication skills.

Ability to multitask and prioritize in a fast-paced environment.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint) or equivalent tools.

Experience with event planning and/or sales support is a plus.

Example Activities
Scheduling and preparing agendas for monthly Cloud & AI tech partner meetings.

Supporting submission and tracking of Cloud & AI deal registrations.

Maintaining a dashboard of top Cloud & AI business opportunities and sales metrics.

Sending out invitations, tracking RSVPs, and managing attendee follow-up communications for Cloud & AI events.

Notes & Considerations
This is a temporary "Red Badge" assignment; duration and work hours may vary.

The role involves interaction with internal teams, external partners, and customers, particularly in the Cloud & AI space.

Attention to detail and confidentiality are essential.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-13
E-post: jobs@skillhuset.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
SkillHuset Sweden AB (org.nr 559462-7696), http://www.skillhuset.se
Sankt Eriksgatan 66 Lgh 1002 (visa karta)
417 15  GÖTEBORG

