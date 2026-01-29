Partner Management & Sales Support (Cloud & AI Focus)
2026-01-29
Job Summary We are seeking a proactive and organized temporary employee to support our Cloud & AI Partner Management, Deal Execution, Business Operations, and Sales Enablement activities. The ideal initiatives.
Key Responsibilities
Cloud & AI Partner Management
Coordinate scheduling and logistics for meetings and activities with Cloud & AI technology partners.
Organize and support meetings with key Cloud & AI partner stakeholders.
Plan, coordinate, and execute internal events involving Cloud & AI partners and customers.
Cloud & AI Deal Execution
Provide administrative support for Cloud & AI deal-related tasks.
Assist with Cloud & AI deal registration processes to ensure timely and accurate submission.
Business Operations
Track and report on the top 10 Cloud & AI business opportunities, maintaining up-to-date records.
Monitor and maintain oversight of Cloud & AI sales figures and related data.
Coordinate and execute administrative work for events and activities related to Cloud & AI.
Sales Enablement
Drive event attendance and participation, particularly for Cloud & AI-focused events and initiatives.
Ensure effective follow-up after events to maximize Cloud & AI sales enablement outcomes.
Qualifications
Experience in administrative support, project coordination, or a similar role.
Familiarity with Cloud & AI solutions, technologies, and partner ecosystems is an advantage.
Excellent organizational and communication skills.
Ability to multitask and prioritize in a fast-paced environment.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint) or equivalent tools.
Experience with event planning and/or sales support is a plus.
Example Activities
Scheduling and preparing agendas for monthly Cloud & AI tech partner meetings.
Supporting submission and tracking of Cloud & AI deal registrations.
Maintaining a dashboard of top Cloud & AI business opportunities and sales metrics.
Sending out invitations, tracking RSVPs, and managing attendee follow-up communications for Cloud & AI events.
Notes & Considerations
This is a temporary "Red Badge" assignment; duration and work hours may vary.
The role involves interaction with internal teams, external partners, and customers, particularly in the Cloud & AI space.
