Part-time Office Coordinator
Tracklib Holdings AB / Backofficejobb / Stockholm Visa alla backofficejobb i Stockholm
2023-01-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tracklib Holdings AB i Stockholm
Do you want to be a part of a company that is building one of the most exciting new music services in the world? Tracklib is changing the game for sample-based music. We have already attracted strong international attention and have some of the world's most established music producers and artists as our supporters and customers.
We recently moved to our new office in Hornstull in Stockholm and we're pretty excited about it! Our office is not only where we work, it's also the place we host beat battles, game nights, and other activities. We want to create a welcoming environment where all of these things can coincide and that is where you come in! We are on the lookout for an Office Coordinator who will help us take our office to the next level. The tasks will vary but the goal always stays the same - to create a great office space!
As an Office Coordinator, you will be responsible for everything from stocking the fridge with milk to coordinating events, meetings, and taking care of general office upkeep. We have a hybrid remote set up which means that most of us are only there a few days a week. We, therefore, think that this is a great opportunity for someone who is studying or looking for a part-time job (15-20 hours per week equalling an average of 3-4 hours per day).
Your days will be filled with:
Supporting management with office upkeep, and coordinating with our suppliers, and landlord
Coordinating breakfasts, fika, and team activities
Managing inventory; office and kitchen supplies
Assisting the executive team with admin tasks, such as travel arrangements
Supporting in the onboarding of new colleagues
Who you are:
You are based in Stockholm and are able to be at the office Monday to Friday
You have good communication skills in both Swedish and English
You are service minded and proactive
This is us
Tracklib is driven by a strong culture. Our vision of liberating creativity for artists and creators is reflected in our employer DNA - liberating talent. We want to create a workplace culture based on trust and passion, where we can grow, challenge, and be our full selves.
Sounds like fun? Don't hesitate to apply! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Tracklib Holdings AB
(org.nr 556984-1918)
103 12 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7378437