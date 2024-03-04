Part-Time Finnish Speaking Customer Support To Gant
ABOUT THE COMPANY
GANT is the future of American Sportswear and has been a pioneer of preppy style since 1949. Founded by the Gantmacher family in the college town of New Haven, Connecticut, GANT revolutionized the way the world dresses by creating American Sportswear icons. Today we continue to challenge convention and make clothes for the courageous, the curious and the creative - a community of people who believe you should never stop learning.
GANT enjoys a global presence in over 70 markets, with 600 stores, 4,000 selected retailers and with a team of 1500 employees globally. We strive to become employer of choice within premium lifestyle and are always looking for new passionate people to join their team.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Customer Service Agent for the Nordic market you will support customers mainly over phone and email. You will help GANTS customers before, during and after a purchase, Monday-Friday. You will be the first personal contact point to the brand. This is a temporary position with start in middle of May for a minimum of a 5 month period.
Prior to the shifts, you will receive a 2 weeks onboarding, which will take place during the usual office hours Monday-Friday 9-17.
RESPONSIBILITIES
• Support customers with queries in relation to orders, products, stores or loyalty program, to name a few, within the tonality guidelines, which is done primarily via Service Cloud.
• Report any issues to the E-Commerce teams and the Customer Service Manager
• Handover cases and issues handled to the inhouse team
WHO ARE YOU?
To be successful in this role we believe that you speak Finnish and English fluently and preferable one other language such as Swedish. It is an advantage if you have previous experience in customer service or working in digital platforms.
But most importantly we believe that you are:
A solution-oriented fast learner who can handle digital platforms
Service minded and friendly
Communicative and not afraid to ask for help
Does this sound like something for you? We look forward to your application.
OTHER INFORMATION:
Start: Middle of May
Location: Stockholm, Hybrid solution
This is a temporary consultancy position where you will be hired as a consultant through A-hub.
