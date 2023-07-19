Part-Time Data Center Technician Needed At Tytec AB
2023-07-19
TYTEC AB is currently seeking a part-time Data Center Technician to assist our existing team in the Malmö/Copenhagen area. This is a great opportunity for individuals looking to gain experience in fiber optics, structured cabling, and general data center operations.
Job Details:
The role involves assisting our data center technician in various tasks, including installing, moving, and decommissioning hardware, such as cabinets, shelves, power strips, rails, fiber/copper/other cables and cable management, servers, storage, and other devices in the Data Center.
Technicians will be expected to confirm and label devices, racks, and cables, and work within a standard ticketing system, providing clear, timely, and appropriate customer communications.
The role requires adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Program Policies, Safety Policies, and Security Policies, while meeting requirements for quality and quantity of work.
This position is part-time, requiring work 1-2 days a week, with payment on an hourly basis.
Requirements:
Basic knowledge of data center operations.
Good verbal and written communication skills in English.
Familiarity with CAT5e and CAT6 copper cable and multi-mode and single-mode fiber is a plus.
Strong organizational skills and the ability to adapt to changing priorities, conditions, and circumstances.
Access to a car is preferred due to the nature of the work.
Ability to operate material handling equipment - server lifts, pallet jacks, and forklifts (if certified) is a plus.
What TYTEC AB Offers:
Competitive hourly compensation.
Opportunities for professional development and upskilling.
A supportive work environment with a focus on internal promotion and mobility.
The chance to work with some of the biggest firms in the world as part of the TYTEC AB delivery network.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. For further information, please contact the TYTEC AB team.
Best regards,
TYTEC AB Team
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-18
via email, with CV and Cover Letter as PDF
via email, with CV and Cover Letter as PDF
E-post: info@tytec.se
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Skåne/CPH DC TECH".
Tytec AB (org.nr 556892-1034), http://tytec.se
Ballerup Copenhagen/Malmö
7975700