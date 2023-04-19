Part-time administrative coordinator for large international company
Academic Work Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for someone who wants to work as an administrative coordinator, for our client, who is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel. Are you a student who is looking for a part time job with a structured 'doer' mindset? Then this position might be for you? Apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client connects the world, from the most remote mines to the world's busiest destinations. For more than 90 years, they have renewed and shaped the aviation industry. Their customers are commercial airlines, private pilots, the military, aviation authorities, and many more.
Our client contributes to people being able to fly safely around the world. As an employee at our client, you are offered opportunities to learn and grow in your job, a team that has fun togheter and collaborates well, and you are also offered to work in a changing global organization.
You will be offered:
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our consultant offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
As an administrative coordinator, your primary role will be to handle our clients training documentation by processing a large amount of data and entering it into the training systems. You will also need to build Excel or database overviews to coordinate and manage staff training.
There may be times when you will be required to populate training data and information packages into an e-learning system as well. Additionally, your manager or team may assign you ad-hoc tasks from time to time.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who study at university or college, with a least one year left of your studies
• You who are fluent in English both verbal and in writing since it is the corporate language
• You who good knowledge of the Microsoft Office package, above all Excel
• You who is quick to learn new systems.
That is also considered a merit if you:
• Speak a Scandinavian language
• Have other IT skills
#
Other information:
• Start: As soon as possible
• Extent: Part-time, around 15-20 h/week
• Location: Stockholm City
• This recruitment process consists of digital tests, MAP and Matrigma
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and our client wished that all questions regarding this position is handled by Academic Work
We're working with ongoing selection and the ad might be removed if we move on to the next phase in the recruitment process
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
More information about the company will be provided later in the process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15092569". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
7676938