Part time; Warehouse worker daytime
2024-09-20
, Åstorp
, Helsingborg
, Klippan
, Ängelholm
We are looking for production workers on demand for a client within the food production industry. The work requires handeling groceries and food supplies within the factory.
The workdays are between Monday to Saturday, and the working hours are either 06.00-15.00 or 09.00-18.00
Please note! Since this is an on-demand employment; in order to qualify for this position you need to have another main source of income. Such as; another employment for 50% or more, studies at universities, Komvux or owning an own company.
Main task assignment:
• Pack grocery bags- Manage deliveries and inventory- Carry out general warehouse work- Pick by light in cold storage
Requirements:
• Another source of income for 50% or more- Available for work 2-3 days a week (Note: Not just during weekends)- Driving licence and access to a car- Good understanding in both spoken and written Swedish or English.
We offer:- Pleasant working environment with a good team- Salary and conditions according to collective agreement - Development opportunities internally
About the application:The position will be appointed immediately, and the recruitment process takes place continuously.
You apply for the position through this ad; please answer the questions, resume and personal letter is optional. We will go though the applications that we receive and make a selection; if you are a suitable candidate you will be contacted for a first reconciliation over the phone.
If you move forward to the next step in the process, you will have the opportunity to come to Logent for an interview.
