Part time Receptionist with a Passion for Coffee
2025-10-02
A growing international company is now looking for a receptionist who will be the face of the office and play a key role in creating a warm, well-functioning workplace for both colleagues and guests. If you enjoy being at the center of operations, thrive in a service-oriented role, and have a genuine interest in coffee and creating great break-time experiences - this is the opportunity for you. Apply today - selection is ongoing!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring the smooth daily operations of the office. You'll be the first point of contact for visitors and external partners, and you'll help maintain a welcoming and organized environment. You'll also coordinate with service providers and support internal teams with practical needs.
This is a consulting assignment where you will be employed by Academic Work and work as a consultant at the client company. The assignment is part-time and initially runs until the end of the year, with potential for extension. You will be working on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Apart from this you will have the opportunity to work other afternoons between 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Welcome guests and ensure a professional and friendly experience
• Notify colleagues of guest arrivals and manage incoming calls
• Handle incoming and outgoing mail and packages
• Maintain coffee and tea stations, including ordering supplies and cleaning machines
• Keep shared spaces tidy and organized (e.g., emptying dishwasher, clearing cups)
• Order office supplies and coordinate with external vendors (e.g., cleaning, IT support)
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has previous experience managing small to mid-sized operations, preferably in a service or hospitality setting
• Is fluent in English (Swedish is a plus)
• Is currently enrolled in post-secondary education or has another main occupation of at least 50%
• Can multitask and stay organized in a fast-paced environment
It is meritorious if you have
• Leadership experience from a café or similar customer-facing environment
• Experience coordinating with external vendors or service providers
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Service-minded - You enjoy making others feel welcome and supported
• Positive - You bring energy and a smile to the workplace
• Organized - You keep track of multiple tasks and maintain structure
• Proactive - You take initiative and solve problems before they arise
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. To join us in a part-time role, you'll need another main activity that covers at least 50% of your time. That could be studies, another job, running your own business, parental leave, or something similar.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-02
