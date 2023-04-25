Part time HR assistant / HR support
Kavalleriet AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kavalleriet AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Uppsala
, Linköping
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
About us
Join our fast-moving company, now part of Mathem Express and become a member of an innovative and growing team. You will be working on recruiting our riders where you will be an important piece of the puzzle and have a meaningful impact.
•
Your sweet spot
Are you a social butterfly with great organizational skills who wants to kickstart a HR career and gain experience beside your studies? If so you might be exactly who we are looking for to join our team at Kavall! The role as a HR support agent will include a variety of tasks such as recruitment, administration tasks and assisting HR projects. The position is flexible where you will be working 4 hours, 3-4 days a week and a few hours every other weekend.
Some of the things you'll handle
Making a first selection of store-operation candidates using our HR recruitment systems with close collaboration with our HR department.
Booking and conducting group interviews using our HR systems with close collaboration with the HR department.
Administration for new staff in our HR systems including contract signing, document check ups e.t.c.
Using our HR systems to schedule new staff in stores.
Updating documents and assisting in managing employment changes throughout the company, with a focus on the operations department.
Additional support and assisting tasks with close collaboration with the HR department.
We believe that you
Are currently studying a HR-related degree (minimum first year of studies completed)
Fluent in Swedish and English
Good skills in Google systems.
Highly structured and organized working style.
Great communication skills
Flexible (we are a start-up and processes change all the time)
Enjoys a high paced environment.
Social and outgoing ( you will interact with several potential candidates daily).
Want to gain relevant experience within HR beside your studies.
Practical details
Start date: As soon as possible.
Extent: This is a flexible part time ( 50%) position where we can together agree upon the hours you work. The right person will also have an opportunity to work long-term in our company!
Location: We have our office in Kungsholmen, Stockholm. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kavalleriet AB
(org.nr 559315-3454) Jobbnummer
7698650