Part time Graphic Designer to AmpTrack
2022-12-17
Are you a creative, music interested student who loves webdesign and branding? Would you like to work fully remote on a project to update AmpTracks graphic profile and website? You might be who we are looking for! Submit your application today.
Amptrack Technologies is a team of dedicated developers, inspired creators and do-ers who want to introduce everyone to the enjoyment and possibilities of creating music while pushing the limits of music making on web.
We are now looking for a student who wants to work part time rebranding and develop the Amped Studio website. Amped Studio is an online music making app, wich is in need of a makeover and some next level design! We believe we are ready for this challenge, and I hope you will join us on the journey and together we can grow and create something special.
• Rebrand AmpTracks website and the Amped Studio platform
• Develop illustrations, logos and other designs using relevant software
• Ensure final graphics and layouts are visually appealing and on-brand
• Maintain, care for and develop our visual identity
• Collaborate and contribute with proactive and creative ideas to elevate the brand in new ways
• You are currently studying Graphic Design, Webdesgin, UX/UI or other similar education
• You have access to your own computer and all the programs needed for this type of task
• Experience with Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator is a must, knowledge of Figma is a plus
• Experience of layouts, typography, colour, and other graphic design fundamentals
• Proven graphic designing experience and a keen eye for aesthetics and details
• Clear communication skills, fluency in English is required
• A strong portfolio of illustrations or other graphics
As a person, we believe that you are curios and like to learn new techniques and to help and share knowledge with others. We believe you are flexible, self-directed and motivated by results.
To apply for this position, we require that you send us your portfolio as well as your CV and personal letter.
• Start: January
• Work extend: Part time
• Location: The job is 100 % remote, but you need to be located in Sweden
Amptrack Technologies AB is a music tech company based in Stockholm, Sweden that develops cutting edge music creation software for the web, desktop and mobile. The Amptrack team is comprised of a collection of experienced and creative talents that are focused on making a major impact on the future of digital music making and music tech. Ersättning
